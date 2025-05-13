Advertisement
Advertisement

    Bitcoin Supply Shock Coming: Jeremie Davinci

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 13/05/2025 - 10:41
    Bitcoin millionaire and influencer Davinci expects BTC supply shock is underway
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Supply Shock Coming: Jeremie Davinci
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Jeremie Davinci, an early Bitcoin adopter and YouTuber, has published a tweet that gained traction quickly with the crypto community.

    Davinci has shared a CryptoQuant chart showing a drastic decline in the Bitcoin supply held on various cryptocurrency exchanges. He believes that soon it will be quite hard to buy any BTC at all.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 05/13/2025 - 08:54
    20,000,000 XRP to Top Korean Exchange, Here’s What’s Going On
    ByYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Supply Shock Coming: Jeremie Davinci
    Coinbase CEO Drops Two Surprising Predictions That Could Reshape Bitcoin and Crypto
    Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Coinbase's Huge Milestone
    XRP Long Abandoned by Gigantic Whale. Here's Why

    "Supply shock is brewing"

    Davinci published a chart and a message to the community, saying that there is “no Bitcoin left on exchanges.” The billionaire added that crypto miners are not selling BTC now, therefore, he concluded: “A supply shock is brewing.”

    Advertisement

    However, the chart shows that the complete absence of Bitcoin on trading platforms in not exactly right. It shows a sharp decline of the Bitcoin supply on exchanges to roughly 2.4 million BTC. One of Davinci’s followers pointed this out in the comments.

    First Bitcoin supply shock predicted in January 2024

    The first to begin predicting Bitcoin supply and demand shocks coming was the CEO of JAN3, Samson Mow. He made that prediction in January 2024 when the SEC, under Gary Gensler’s rule, approved launch spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Once launched, the ETFs with BlackRock’s IBIT as a leader started accumulating BTC, buying per day more than Bitcoin miners produced.

    Mow predicted that with the ETFs accumulating Bitcoin at a fast pace and other financial institutions joining them in that race, there would soon be a) a Bitcoin demand shock, b) a Bitcoin supply shock since the fourth BTC halving was due on April 20 and c) these two Bitcoin shocks would clash, propelling the Bitcoin price up to $1,000,000 in one or several Omega candles.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 05/13/2025 - 09:46
    BlackRock's IBIT Hits Unusual 20-Day Inflow Streak: Details
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    BlackRock ETF welcomes inflows for 20 consecutive days

    BlackRock’s inflow streak has now reached 20 days in succession, as was pointed out on the X app earlier today by ETF Store President Nate Geraci.

    He pointed out that over these past 20 days, the ETF has raked in a whopping $5 billion in investments. Thus, Geraci has shattered the “no Bitcoin demand” narrative recently voiced by several analysts, including Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff.

    #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency exchange #Samson Mow
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 13, 2025 - 11:59
    XRP up to DOGE-Style Run? Surprising Prediction From Renowned Meme Coiner
    News
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    May 13, 2025 - 11:59
    3 Bitcoin (BTC) Price Levels to Watch Before All-Time High
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MoonX: BYDFi's On-Chain Trading Engine — A Ticket from CEX to DEX
    Canelo Álvarez Joins 1win as Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
    SAVVY MINING Welcomes New Customers from BTC, LTC, DOGE Audience
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MoonX: BYDFi's On-Chain Trading Engine — A Ticket from CEX to DEX
    Canelo Álvarez Joins 1win as Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
    SAVVY MINING Welcomes New Customers from BTC, LTC, DOGE Audience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP up to DOGE-Style Run? Surprising Prediction From Renowned Meme Coiner
    3 Bitcoin (BTC) Price Levels to Watch Before All-Time High
    Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction for May 13
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD