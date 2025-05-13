Advertisement
Advertisement

    Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Coinbase's Huge Milestone

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 13/05/2025 - 7:49
    Strategy's Saylor has commented on Coinbase joining the S&P500
    Advertisement
    Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Coinbase's Huge Milestone
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor has congratulated Coinbase on its inclusion in the S&P 500 index. 

    Advertisement

    "A major milestone for Coinbase and for Bitcoin," Saylor said on the X social media network. 

    Coinbase has become the first cryptocurrency company to join the flagship index with a combined market cap of roughly $50 trillion. 

    HOT Stories
    Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Coinbase's Huge Milestone
    XRP Long Abandoned by Gigantic Whale. Here's Why
    29,532,534 XRP Transferred In Minutes: What Is Happening?
    Bitcoin Predicted to Benefit from New Tax Proposal Adding $2.5 Trillion to Deficit

    Katie Haun, CEO and founder of Haun Ventures, has also commented on the significance of the milestone.  

    Advertisement

    "The S&P 500 is one of the most widely followed benchmarks in the world. Having a crypto-native company represented at that level is a big moment for the industry," Haun said. 

    As noted by VanEck's Matthew Sigel, the S&P 500 index tends to act as the ultimate magnet for passive flows. He has estimated that index funds will be the buyers of at least $10 billion worth of Bitcoin.    

    #Bitcoin News #Coinbase
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 13, 2025 - 5:50
    XRP Long Abandoned by Gigantic Whale. Here's Why
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    May 12, 2025 - 22:02
    29,532,534 XRP Transferred In Minutes: What Is Happening?
    News
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    SAVVY MINING Welcomes New Customers from BTC, LTC, DOGE Audience
    iFX EXPO LATAM 2025 Wraps Up Second Successful Edition in Mexico, Cementing Its Status as the Region’s #1 Online Trading Event
    AB DAO and AB Charity Foundation Join Forces to Build a Trustworthy Infrastructure and Promote Global Philanthropic Transformation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SAVVY MINING Welcomes New Customers from BTC, LTC, DOGE Audience
    iFX EXPO LATAM 2025 Wraps Up Second Successful Edition in Mexico, Cementing Its Status as the Region’s #1 Online Trading Event
    AB DAO and AB Charity Foundation Join Forces to Build a Trustworthy Infrastructure and Promote Global Philanthropic Transformation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Coinbase's Huge Milestone
    XRP Long Abandoned by Gigantic Whale. Here's Why
    29,532,534 XRP Transferred In Minutes: What Is Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD