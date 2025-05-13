Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Coinbase's Huge Milestone

Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor has congratulated Coinbase on its inclusion in the S&P 500 index.

"A major milestone for Coinbase and for Bitcoin," Saylor said on the X social media network.

Coinbase has become the first cryptocurrency company to join the flagship index with a combined market cap of roughly $50 trillion.

Katie Haun, CEO and founder of Haun Ventures, has also commented on the significance of the milestone.

"The S&P 500 is one of the most widely followed benchmarks in the world. Having a crypto-native company represented at that level is a big moment for the industry," Haun said.

As noted by VanEck's Matthew Sigel, the S&P 500 index tends to act as the ultimate magnet for passive flows. He has estimated that index funds will be the buyers of at least $10 billion worth of Bitcoin.