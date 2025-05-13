XRP up to DOGE-Style Run? Surprising Prediction From Renowned Meme Coiner

Advertisement

Trader and investor Zion Thomas, known colloquially as Ansem, one of the most influential opinion leaders in meme coin segment, shares an extremely bullish take on XRP, a Ripple-linked cryptocurrency. It seems that some DOGE-style green candles for XRP price cannot surprise Ansem at all.

XRP may have wild run in BTC pair: Top trader opinion

XRP, the fourth biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, has all the chances to impress the community with new rallies. Such a statement was shared by Zion "Ansem" Thomas, prominent meme coin investor and cofounder of Bullpen social trading platform, with his 720,000 followers on X.

In particular, the XRP/BTC rate might go way higher compared to all previous cycles. The price action of XRP might resemble that of Dogecoin (DOGE), Ansem points out.

At the same time, the specifics of Ripple-linked XRP cryptocurrency remains a puzzle for the meme coin veteran, he admitted:

I still do not understand this coin.

In general, his audience agrees about the bright prospects of XRP crypto in the long run. However, all commentators attributed it to the hype on social media and its popularity among occasional cryptocurrency users:

The four horse man of NormieFi: XRP, DOGE, ADA, HBAR (...) Ripple owns a tremendous amount of the crypto ecosystem (...) $XRP - most hated rally (...)

XRP hit its all-time high in the BTC pair in early January 2018 at about 0.00014 Bitcoin per XRP. Should XRP get closer to this rate with current Bitcoin (BTC) valuation, its price might reach $14,7 per coin.

XRP price yet to revisit its January 2018 ATH

The XRP price is sitting at $2.54 today, up 5% in the last 24 hours. Should Ansem's prediction pay out, XRP is due to a 478% rally.

In January 2021, Dogecoin (DOGE) jumped by 10x in a Bitcoin (BTC) pair in less than one day, triggered by sudden Elon Musk's endorsement.

Launched in 2011, XRP gained popularity in the 2017-2018 bull run when it became the best-performing large altcoins. Its marvelous run resulted in the creation of XRP Army, a large and aggressive community of supporters in social media.

At the same time, just like its general rival Ethereum (ETH), XRP has failed to eclipse the price record of the previous rally.