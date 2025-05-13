Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP up to DOGE-Style Run? Surprising Prediction From Renowned Meme Coiner

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 13/05/2025 - 11:59
    Meme coin king Ansem foresees XRP/BTC pair to be rocketing this cycle
    Advertisement
    XRP up to DOGE-Style Run? Surprising Prediction From Renowned Meme Coiner
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Trader and investor Zion Thomas, known colloquially as Ansem, one of the most influential opinion leaders in meme coin segment, shares an extremely bullish take on XRP, a Ripple-linked cryptocurrency. It seems that some DOGE-style green candles for XRP price cannot surprise Ansem at all.

    XRP may have wild run in BTC pair: Top trader opinion

    XRP, the fourth biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, has all the chances to impress the community with new rallies. Such a statement was shared by Zion "Ansem" Thomas, prominent meme coin investor and cofounder of Bullpen social trading platform, with his 720,000 followers on X.

    In particular, the XRP/BTC rate might go way higher compared to all previous cycles. The price action of XRP might resemble that of Dogecoin (DOGE), Ansem points out. 

    Advertisement

    At the same time, the specifics of Ripple-linked XRP cryptocurrency remains a puzzle for the meme coin veteran, he admitted:

    I still do not understand this coin.

    In general, his audience agrees about the bright prospects of XRP crypto in the long run. However, all commentators attributed it to the hype on social media and its popularity among occasional cryptocurrency users:

    The four horse man of NormieFi: XRP, DOGE, ADA, HBAR (...) Ripple owns a tremendous amount of the crypto ecosystem (...) $XRP - most hated rally (...)

    XRP hit its all-time high in the BTC pair in early January 2018 at about 0.00014 Bitcoin per XRP. Should XRP get closer to this rate with current Bitcoin (BTC) valuation, its price might reach $14,7 per coin.

    XRP price yet to revisit its January 2018 ATH

    The XRP price is sitting at $2.54 today, up 5% in the last 24 hours. Should Ansem's prediction pay out, XRP is due to a 478% rally.

    In January 2021, Dogecoin (DOGE) jumped by 10x in a Bitcoin (BTC) pair in less than one day, triggered by sudden Elon Musk's endorsement.

    Launched in 2011, XRP gained popularity in the 2017-2018 bull run when it became the best-performing large altcoins. Its marvelous run resulted in the creation of XRP Army, a large and aggressive community of supporters in social media.

    At the same time, just like its general rival Ethereum (ETH), XRP has failed to eclipse the price record of the previous rally.

    #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 13, 2025 - 11:59
    3 Bitcoin (BTC) Price Levels to Watch Before All-Time High
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Price Analysis
    May 13, 2025 - 11:54
    Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction for May 13
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Canelo Álvarez Joins 1win as Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
    SAVVY MINING Welcomes New Customers from BTC, LTC, DOGE Audience
    iFX EXPO LATAM 2025 Wraps Up Second Successful Edition in Mexico, Cementing Its Status as the Region’s #1 Online Trading Event
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Canelo Álvarez Joins 1win as Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
    SAVVY MINING Welcomes New Customers from BTC, LTC, DOGE Audience
    iFX EXPO LATAM 2025 Wraps Up Second Successful Edition in Mexico, Cementing Its Status as the Region’s #1 Online Trading Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP up to DOGE-Style Run? Surprising Prediction From Renowned Meme Coiner
    3 Bitcoin (BTC) Price Levels to Watch Before All-Time High
    Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction for May 13
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD