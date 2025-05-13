XRP Price Prediction for May 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are getting back in the game, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP is one of the biggest gainers today, going up by 5.05%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is near the local resistance of $2.5650. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, growth may continue to the $2.60 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the daily bar's closure in terms of the $2.6461 level.

If the candle closes near that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the $2.80-$3 range. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. However, If the weekly bar closes near $2.59, one can expect a test of the $3 mark soon.

XRP is trading at $2.5340 at press time.