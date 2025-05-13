Advertisement
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for May 13

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 13/05/2025 - 10:31
    How long may growth of XRP last?
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Prediction for May 13
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears are getting back in the game, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    XRP is one of the biggest gainers today, going up by 5.05%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is near the local resistance of $2.5650. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, growth may continue to the $2.60 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the daily bar's closure in terms of the $2.6461 level. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 05/12/2025 - 15:23
    SHIB Price Prediction for May 12
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If the candle closes near that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the $2.80-$3 range. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. However, If the weekly bar closes near $2.59, one can expect a test of the $3 mark soon.

    XRP is trading at $2.5340 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 13, 2025 - 9:46
    BlackRock's IBIT Hits Unusual 20-Day Inflow Streak: Details
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    May 13, 2025 - 9:20
    Coinbase CEO Drops Two Surprising Predictions That Could Reshape Bitcoin and Crypto
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Canelo Álvarez Joins 1win as Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
    SAVVY MINING Welcomes New Customers from BTC, LTC, DOGE Audience
    iFX EXPO LATAM 2025 Wraps Up Second Successful Edition in Mexico, Cementing Its Status as the Region’s #1 Online Trading Event
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Canelo Álvarez Joins 1win as Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
    SAVVY MINING Welcomes New Customers from BTC, LTC, DOGE Audience
    iFX EXPO LATAM 2025 Wraps Up Second Successful Edition in Mexico, Cementing Its Status as the Region’s #1 Online Trading Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Prediction for May 13
    BlackRock's IBIT Hits Unusual 20-Day Inflow Streak: Details
    Coinbase CEO Drops Two Surprising Predictions That Could Reshape Bitcoin and Crypto
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD