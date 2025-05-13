Advertisement
    Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction for May 13

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 13/05/2025 - 11:54
    Can traders expect correction from Stellar (XLM) soon?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls are losing their initiative as most of the coins are in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    XLM chart by CoinStats

    XLM/USD

    The rate of XLM has fallen by almost 2% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's fall, the price of XLM is rising after a false breakout of the local support of $0.2974. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, one can expect a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of XLM has made a false breakout of the $0.30 level. The price is far from the key levels, which means none of the sides is dominating.

    In this case, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves. All in all, sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.3050-$0.32 is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of XLM has bounced off the resistance of $0.3251. If the bar closes far from that mark, traders may witness a test of the $0.30 zone soon.

    XLM is trading at $0.3089 at press time.

