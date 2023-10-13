Elon Musk Triggers Reaction of DOGE, SHIB, XRP Armies; BTC Bulls Receive Warning from Peter Brandt, ADA Eyes 2,448% Surge Per This Prediction: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Valeria Blokhina
Afraid of missing out on the crypto world's latest events? Read U.Today's news digest to stay informed!
Fri, 10/13/2023 - 16:02
Elon Musk Triggers Reaction of DOGE, SHIB, XRP Armies; BTC Bulls Receive Warning from Peter Brandt, ADA Eyes 2,448% Surge Per This Prediction: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Check out U.Today's top three news stories over the past day.

Elon Musk triggers reaction of DOGE, SHIB, XRP armies with his post

In a recent philosophic post on his X account, eccentric centibillionaire Elon Musk asked his multimillion-person audience: "How many times did you die trying to beat hatred before winning?" Musk's comments section to the post quickly filled with replies, the number of which has almost surpassed 19,000. Among those who shared their opinion with the tech tycoon were most known representatives of popular crypto communities, such as Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus, Shiba Inu marketing expert Lucie, prominent XRP community influencer @XRPcryptowolf and many others.

Bitcoin bulls receive warning from expert trader Peter Brandt in new BTC price review

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, veteran trader Peter Brandt addressed Bitcoin bulls with his latest analysis, advising caution. He shared two charts on his X page, showing the Bitcoin price compared to the Swiss franc (CHF) and gold. Even though they do not display any alarming signs, there are subtle indicators that should be looked at. BTC demonstrated resilience against CHF and entered a consolidation phase; likewise, against gold, the flagship crypto has demonstrated a positive trend since the end of 2022. Despite these optimistic signals, Brandt highlighted the presence of potential short-term pitfalls, suggesting BTC bulls exercise caution as the crypto's substantial surge might not be on the horizon.

Cardano (ADA) eyes 2,448% increase to $6 per this price prediction

Ali Martinez, prominent crypto analyst, has recently taken to X platform to share his bold prediction on the Cardano (ADA) price. In his post, Martinez noted that the token's current consolidation trend is similar to the 2018-2020 phase. The analyst suggests that if history repeats itself, ADA might continue its consolidation until July 2024. However, Martinez's forecast is far from being pessimistic. Barring unforeseen events, the analyst expects a significant spike in ADA's price, potentially as soon as December. On a price chart attached to the post, he illustrated periods of ADA price accumulation and projects a remarkable trajectory up to 2025. Based on Martinez's projections, ADA could skyrocket by 2,448% in over a year, to the $6 mark.

