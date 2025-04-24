Vitalik Buterin: Quantum-Resistant Ethereum, Here's What's Needed

Advertisement

In 2022, Vitalik Buterin, cofounder of Ethereum, had to answer an important question. Can we swap out a complicated component of Ethereum for something safer and easier? At the time the answer was no. Three years later, however, the answer may have changed, which is exciting.

What's the issue?

To accommodate more users and data, Ethereum is updating. It employs a technique known as data availability sampling (DAS) to accomplish that. Consider DAS as a means of verifying without downloading all of the data that the information added to the blockchain is indeed present.

Ethereum uses something called KZG commitments, which is essentially a sophisticated tool to help demonstrate that data is accurate without disclosing all of it to make it work. The issue: KZG requires a reliable setup, such as a unique occasion where participants submit arbitrary data.

The entire system could be in danger if something goes wrong with that configuration. With over 141,000 users, Ethereum operated the biggest and safest trusted setup ever, but many people still feel uneasy about depending on trust in this way.

Better choice?

Instead of using sophisticated tools and trusted setups, a recent research paper proposes a better method: employing straightforward math-based checks. This prompted a group to develop FRIEDA, a novel approach to blockchain data verification that does not depend on trust. Mikan, a larger project they developed, aids blockchains in handling data more securely and effectively, particularly more recent ones like rollups or Bitcoin add-ons.

Mikan does not need a trusted setup, works well with zero-knowledge technology and uses less internet bandwidth for smaller devices. Blockchains could become more open, equitable, secure and less dependent on trust thanks to this novel strategy. If it works, it could be very beneficial for Ethereum Bitcoin and other blockchains in the future.