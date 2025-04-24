Advertisement
    Binance Issues Delisting Notice: Four Cryptos Leaving on This Date

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 24/04/2025 - 11:04
    Binance to delist four crypto assets on set date
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Major crypto exchange Binance has announced that, based on its most recent reviews, it has decided to delist and suspend trading on all spot trading pairs for four cryptocurrencies on May 2, 2025, at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).  These include Alpaca Finance (ALPACA), PlayDapp (PDA), Viberate (VIB) and Wing Finance (WING).

    Binance periodically reviews each digital asset it lists to ensure that it continues to fulfill high standards and industry requirements. When a coin or token no longer meets these requirements or the industry landscape changes, it will conduct a more in-depth review and potentially delist. Binance stated that its priority is to ensure the best services and protections for users while continuing to adapt to evolving market dynamics.

    In line with this, the spot trading pairs of Alpaca Finance (ALPACA), PlayDapp (PDA), Viberate (VIB) and Wing Finance (WING) will be removed on May 2. All trade orders will be automatically removed after trading ceases in each trading pair.

    Key dates to note

    Binance Spot Copy Trading will delist the spot trading pairs of Alpaca Finance (ALPACA), PlayDapp (PDA), Viberate (VIB) and Wing Finance (WING) on May 1, 2025, at 3:00 a.m. (UTC). If applicable, Binance will discontinue trading bot services for these tokens on May 2 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).

    Deposits of these tokens will not be credited to users’ accounts after May 3 at 03:00 (UTC). Withdrawals of these tokens from Binance will not be supported after July 4 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC). Delisted tokens may be converted into stablecoins on behalf of users after July 5 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).

    Binance Futures will close all positions and conduct an automatic settlement on April 30 at 9:00 a.m. (UTC). The contracts will be delisted once the settlement is complete. Users should close open positions before the delisting period to avoid automatic settlement.

    Binance Buy & Sell Crypto will delist the tokens and all related pairs on April 25 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC), while Binance Convert will perform its delisting action on May 2 at 2:00 a.m. (UTC).

