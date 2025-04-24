Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Top Satoshi Candidate Slams Ripple

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 24/04/2025 - 5:48
    After warning about a potential Ripple backdoor a decade ago, the top Satoshi candidate feels vindicated
    Advertisement
    Top Satoshi Candidate Slams Ripple
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent social media post, Peter Todd, the prominent Canadian Bitcoin developer who was identified as the likeliest Satoshi Nakamoto candidate in a 2024 HBO documentary, took to social media to slam Ripple after a backdoor was spotted in the JavaScript library used for the XRP Ledger (XRPL). 

    Advertisement

    Todd recalled that he had warned about such a vulnerability a decade ago. 

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently warned about malicious code in the library that was initially spotted by Aikido Security. The backdoor made it possible to send private keys to a suspicious domain, which essentially allows attacks to steal the private keys of those who use the compromised versions of the XRPL software development kit (SDK). 

    HOT Stories
    Top Satoshi Candidate Slams Ripple
    Ethereum (ETH): Key Breakthrough, New Hope? XRP: Crucial Breakout Secured Above $2.2, Dogecoin (DOGE) Bull Run Finally Starting?
    27,204,090 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Leaves Circulation in Hours
    Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Strategy Yields 2,733% Return: Details

    Earlier, Todd published a paper claiming that Ripple's security could be compromised due to the fact that they did not provide a cryptographic PGP signature verifying their code. This would potentially make it possible for hackers to inject malicious code and distribute a fake version of software. Ironically, the same kind of attack ended up materializing a decade later, with an NPM compromise resulting in the malicious backdoor. 

    Advertisement

    Notably, Schwartz admitted that Schwartz's warning was true "at that time" in February.  

    At the same time, Todd has admitted that his own software library is not PGP signed because the Python Package Index (PyPi) stopped supporting such downloads. 

    "In fairness, at the moment, my python-bitcoinlib library isn't PGP signed for most users because PyPi made the idiotic decision to phase out PGP signatures. But my hands are tied on that; the entire software industry is incompetent," he said.

    #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Apr 24, 2025 - 0:01
    Ethereum (ETH): Key Breakthrough, New Hope? XRP: Crucial Breakout Secured Above $2.2, Dogecoin (DOGE) Bull Run Finally Starting?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 23, 2025 - 22:37
    27,204,090 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Leaves Circulation in Hours
    News
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Keycard Launches Pre-Sale for Shell: The Most Open, Modular Hardware Wallet to Date
    BC.GAME to Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture and Influencer Appearances
    Wiki Finance Expo Johannesburg 2025: Africa's Premier Fintech, Crypto & Forex Event!
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Keycard Launches Pre-Sale for Shell: The Most Open, Modular Hardware Wallet to Date
    BC.GAME to Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture and Influencer Appearances
    Wiki Finance Expo Johannesburg 2025: Africa's Premier Fintech, Crypto & Forex Event!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Top Satoshi Candidate Slams Ripple
    Ethereum (ETH): Key Breakthrough, New Hope? XRP: Crucial Breakout Secured Above $2.2, Dogecoin (DOGE) Bull Run Finally Starting?
    27,204,090 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Leaves Circulation in Hours
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD