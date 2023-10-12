Bitcoin Bulls Receive Warning From Expert Trader Peter Brandt in New BTC Price Review

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Bitcoin bulls get reality check in legendary trader's latest BTC price analysis
Thu, 10/12/2023 - 09:15
Bitcoin Bulls Receive Warning From Expert Trader Peter Brandt in New BTC Price Review
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In his latest analysis of the crypto market, seasoned trader Peter Brandt has issued a cautionary note to Bitcoin bulls, suggesting that complacency might not be the wisest stance amid current market dynamics. 

Brandt, a respected expert in the field, took to social media to share his insights, highlighting that while the charts comparing the Bitcoin price to other store-of-value assets like gold and the Swiss franc do not present an alarming scenario, there are subtle indicators that should not be overlooked.

Related
Spot Bitcoin ETF Close to Being Approved by SEC

Against the Swiss franc, Bitcoin has demonstrated resilience by successfully testing the support level twice, entering a phase of consolidation. Similarly, when juxtaposed against gold, BTC has exhibited a positive trend since the end of 2022. Despite these encouraging signs, Brandt highlighted the presence of potential short-term pitfalls, notably in the form of emerging head and shoulders patterns on both charts.

Brandt's analysis suggests that Bitcoin's bullish enthusiasts should exercise caution and temper their expectations, indicating that an immediate and substantial surge might not be on the horizon.

Related
Binance CEO Spots Bitcoin's Deja Vu Moment

As the crypto market continues its natural fluctuations, Brandt's insights encourage investors to be on the alert and adapt their strategies accordingly. In the face of potential price perturbations, his words serve as a practical reminder for BTC bulls to approach the market with a realistic outlook, emphasizing the need for informed decision-making and strategic planning.

#Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin #Peter Brandt
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image XRP Shows 6 Consecutive Days of Falling in Row, Is Bounce Coming?
2023/10/12 09:15
XRP Shows 6 Consecutive Days of Falling in Row, Is Bounce Coming?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano Founder Rails Against 'Permanent Dictatorship' Claims, Defends Project's Governance
2023/10/12 09:15
Cardano Founder Rails Against 'Permanent Dictatorship' Claims, Defends Project's Governance
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ark Invest Updates Spot Bitcoin ETF Application, Is Approval Likely?
2023/10/12 09:15
Ark Invest Updates Spot Bitcoin ETF Application, Is Approval Likely?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin