Elon Musk Triggers Reaction of DOGE, SHIB, XRP Armies With His Tweet

article image
Yuri Molchan
Elon Musk again confirmed his strong rapport with crypto community on Twitter
Thu, 10/12/2023 - 09:32
Elon Musk Triggers Reaction of DOGE, SHIB, XRP Armies With His Tweet
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A recently published tweet by Elon Musk, the tech tycoon and the wealthiest entrepreneur in the world, has triggered an eager reaction by the global crypto community. Once again, this innovative CEO has attracted interest from various communities, but mainly those of DOGE (naturally), SHIB and XRP.

This time, Musk's tweet had a philosophic quality to it and hinted at his current situation as regards regulators. Various crypto accounts immediately and actively responded to it.

Elon Musk on "winning after beating hated"

Musk tweeted: "How many times did you die trying to beat hatred before winning?" thus engaging his multimillion Twitter audience in a conversation. He did not have to wait long for responses; they came from Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus (known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto on social media), Safepal Wallet, Shiba Inu marketing expert Lucie, prominent XRP community influencer @XRPcryptowolf and many others.

Every time Musk tweets something, even a meme, he addresses an audience of 159.7 million users, which makes him the most followed person on Twitter (now rebranded as the X app) and, basically, the most influential person on the platform. He both literally and figuratively owns the platform.

Muskcryptocommunity
Image via Twitter

The XRP community has been most active in responding to Musk's tweets lately, as they continue to liken the logo of the X app to that of XRP.

Related
Elon Musk Infects XRP Army With Enthusiasm With His X Post

Elon Musk: "Revenge is for the weak"

Musk also posted a story about the founder of Sparta, Lycurgus. The tech tycoon wrote that Lycurgus suggested quite radical laws be implemented that would help the state and its people become "the greatest warriors of history." Feeling deeply offended, one of his opponents struck Lycurgus's eye. Rather than killing him in return, Lycugrus turned that man from an enemy into a great ally by not seeking revenge but inviting him to have dinner at his house.

Here's how this story ended, in Musk's tweet: "Once the laws were in place, Lycurgus left for the temple, saying the laws could not change until he returned. Then Lycurgus starved himself to death."

"The lesson here is that revenge is for the weak," Musk concluded.

Currently, Musk is fighting off an SEC lawsuit that claims that the Twitter share price might have been heavily manipulated when Musk began purchasing shares in the summer of 2022.

#Elon Musk #XRP #Dogecoin #Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Bulls Receive Warning From Expert Trader Peter Brandt in New BTC Price Review
2023/10/12 09:32
Bitcoin Bulls Receive Warning From Expert Trader Peter Brandt in New BTC Price Review
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP Shows 6 Consecutive Days of Falling in Row, Is Bounce Coming?
2023/10/12 09:32
XRP Shows 6 Consecutive Days of Falling in Row, Is Bounce Coming?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano Founder Rails Against 'Permanent Dictatorship' Claims, Defends Project's Governance
2023/10/12 09:32
Cardano Founder Rails Against 'Permanent Dictatorship' Claims, Defends Project's Governance
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya