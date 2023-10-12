Elon Musk Triggers Reaction of DOGE, SHIB, XRP Armies With His Tweet

A recently published tweet by Elon Musk, the tech tycoon and the wealthiest entrepreneur in the world, has triggered an eager reaction by the global crypto community. Once again, this innovative CEO has attracted interest from various communities, but mainly those of DOGE (naturally), SHIB and XRP.

This time, Musk's tweet had a philosophic quality to it and hinted at his current situation as regards regulators. Various crypto accounts immediately and actively responded to it.

Elon Musk on "winning after beating hated"

Musk tweeted: "How many times did you die trying to beat hatred before winning?" thus engaging his multimillion Twitter audience in a conversation. He did not have to wait long for responses; they came from Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus (known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto on social media), Safepal Wallet, Shiba Inu marketing expert Lucie, prominent XRP community influencer @XRPcryptowolf and many others.

As long as you’re alive you can come back from anything 😁 — XRPcryptowolf (@XRPcryptowolf) October 12, 2023

Every time Musk tweets something, even a meme, he addresses an audience of 159.7 million users, which makes him the most followed person on Twitter (now rebranded as the X app) and, basically, the most influential person on the platform. He both literally and figuratively owns the platform.

Image via Twitter

The XRP community has been most active in responding to Musk's tweets lately, as they continue to liken the logo of the X app to that of XRP.

Elon Musk: "Revenge is for the weak"

Musk also posted a story about the founder of Sparta, Lycurgus. The tech tycoon wrote that Lycurgus suggested quite radical laws be implemented that would help the state and its people become "the greatest warriors of history." Feeling deeply offended, one of his opponents struck Lycurgus's eye. Rather than killing him in return, Lycugrus turned that man from an enemy into a great ally by not seeking revenge but inviting him to have dinner at his house.

Here's how this story ended, in Musk's tweet: "Once the laws were in place, Lycurgus left for the temple, saying the laws could not change until he returned. Then Lycurgus starved himself to death."

"The lesson here is that revenge is for the weak," Musk concluded.

Regarding Lycurgus, founder of Sparta.



The pivotal moment in the creation of Sparta came when Lycurgus proposed radical laws that would transform the state into some of the greatest warriors in history.



A member of the assembly was so offended that he struck Lycurgus in the… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2023

Currently, Musk is fighting off an SEC lawsuit that claims that the Twitter share price might have been heavily manipulated when Musk began purchasing shares in the summer of 2022.