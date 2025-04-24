Nvidia Bans Crypto Startups from Support, Leaning Towards AI

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Nvidia seems to be stepping away from direct interaction with cryptocurrency startups, banning them from its support and mentorship, and access to its resources. The news was shared on the X social media platform by Chinese crypto journalist and blogger Colin Wu.

From now on, any startup affiliated with crypto is not eligible to join Nvidia’s Inception accelerator program.

Crypto startups not eligible, AI ones preferred

Wu shared a link to Nvidia’s Inception accelerator program application page, where it says that “companies associated with cryptocurrency” do not qualify for membership in this startup accelerator program.

However, it is focused on supporting startups focused on AI and provides “training for AI developers,” which likely includes access to AI SDKs (software development kits), libraries, tutorials and mentorship to help new startups create and improve their AI products.

Besides, startups that qualify for membership get discounts on Nvidia hardware and software, and “opportunities to connect with NVIDIA’s network of venture capital firms.” To qualify, a company must be in existence for no more than 10 years, be officially incorporated, employ at least one developer and maintain a working website.