Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Nvidia Bans Crypto Startups from Support, Leaning Towards AI

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 24/04/2025 - 9:27
    Nvidia giant stages strategic pivot away from crypto space
    Advertisement
    Nvidia Bans Crypto Startups from Support, Leaning Towards AI
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Nvidia seems to be stepping away from direct interaction with cryptocurrency startups, banning them from its support and mentorship, and access to its resources. The news was shared on the X social media platform by Chinese crypto journalist and blogger Colin Wu.

    Advertisement

    From now on, any startup affiliated with crypto is not eligible to join Nvidia’s Inception accelerator program.

    Related
    Ethereum Won't Survive, Cardano Founder Predicts
    Thu, 04/24/2025 - 06:07
    Ethereum Won't Survive, Cardano Founder Predicts
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Nvidia Bans Crypto Startups from Support, Leaning Towards AI
    Ethereum Won't Survive, Cardano Founder Predicts
    Top Satoshi Candidate Slams Ripple
    Ethereum (ETH): Key Breakthrough, New Hope? XRP: Crucial Breakout Secured Above $2.2, Dogecoin (DOGE) Bull Run Finally Starting?

    Crypto startups not eligible, AI ones preferred

    Wu shared a link to Nvidia’s Inception accelerator program application page, where it says that “companies associated with cryptocurrency” do not qualify for membership in this startup accelerator program.

    Advertisement

    However, it is focused on supporting startups focused on AI and provides “training for AI developers,” which likely includes access to AI SDKs (software development kits), libraries, tutorials and mentorship to help new startups create and improve their AI products.

    Besides, startups that qualify for membership get discounts on Nvidia hardware and software, and “opportunities to connect with NVIDIA’s network of venture capital firms.” To qualify, a company must be in existence for no more than 10 years, be officially incorporated, employ at least one developer and maintain a working website.

    #Nvidia News #Cryptocurrency
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 24, 2025 - 8:43
    Sovereign Wealth Funds Grabbing Bitcoin to Hold It: Coinbase Top Exec on CNBC
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Apr 24, 2025 - 8:29
    Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) Correction: Will Price Lose All Gains?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Keycard Launches Pre-Sale for Shell: The Most Open, Modular Hardware Wallet to Date
    BC.GAME to Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture and Influencer Appearances
    Wiki Finance Expo Johannesburg 2025: Africa's Premier Fintech, Crypto & Forex Event!
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Keycard Launches Pre-Sale for Shell: The Most Open, Modular Hardware Wallet to Date
    BC.GAME to Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture and Influencer Appearances
    Wiki Finance Expo Johannesburg 2025: Africa's Premier Fintech, Crypto & Forex Event!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Nvidia Bans Crypto Startups from Support, Leaning Towards AI
    Sovereign Wealth Funds Grabbing Bitcoin to Hold It: Coinbase Top Exec on CNBC
    Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) Correction: Will Price Lose All Gains?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD