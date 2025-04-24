Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    SUI Outranks Dogecoin and Cardano as Biggest Gainer in Top 20

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 24/04/2025 - 10:56
    SUI in spotlight with 7% gains as mild crypto market consolidation begins
    Advertisement
    SUI Outranks Dogecoin and Cardano as Biggest Gainer in Top 20
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Sui (SUI), the 11th-ranked digital asset by market capitalization, has made notable gains in the last 24 hours. SUI’s gains in the cryptocurrency market outrank those of other top coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA), which are ranked eighth and ninth, respectively.

    Advertisement

    SUI breaks $3 before slight pullback

    According to CoinMarketCap data, SUI has made an average 1.56% gain to push its price up to $2.96. The coin posted more than a 2% gain in earlier trades, as its price flipped the $3 mark to hit $3.13 before witnessing a slight correction.

    Article image
    SUI Daily Price Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    Related
    Sui Unveils Dev Portal in Preparation for Mainnet Launch, Token Listing
    Thu, 04/27/2023 - 12:35
    Sui Unveils Dev Portal in Preparation for Mainnet Launch, Token Listing
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    SUI still has the potential to rebound to the $3 zone as investors are actively engaging with the coin. The trading volume has recorded a 16.71% uptick to $2.7 billion, and amid the bullish rally, there is potential for more activity.

    DOGE and ADA, on the other hand, have not registered gains as both coins are on a downward slope. DOGE has seen its price plunge by 6.79% to $0.1705, and ADA dipped by 4.59% to $0.6721 within the same time frame.

    The development suggests investors favor SUI in the crypto market over the leading meme coin, Dogecoin. The meme coin has continued to face rejection at $0.18.

    Cardano has not inspired investors despite its 9.19% growth in the past seven days. Market participants could have considered that despite the slight increase, ADA continues to fluctuate around the $0.75 price mark, which the coin slipped from nearly 30 days ago.

    Utility focused projects takes the win

    SUI’s performance might be related to its partnership with corporate bodies looking to facilitate the assimilation of real-world assets on a global scale. This increases the utility of the native coin of the layer-1 blockchain.

    Related
    Sui (SUI) Price Hits All-Time High – What's Behind Rally?
    Mon, 01/15/2024 - 14:35
    Sui (SUI) Price Hits All-Time High – What's Behind Rally?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    On the other hand, DOGE has been dealing with significant price movement risks as it continues to trade under $0.17, which is now a resistance level for the meme coin.

    ADA might have been struggling as the Cardano development team continues to scale the blockchain's original roadmap. However, holders expect a shift now that Charles Hoskinson claims "Cardano is complete."

    #Sui Network
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 24, 2025 - 11:45
    Bitcoin Price: From $500,000 to $1 Million in 2025 – Influencer Adam Back
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Apr 24, 2025 - 11:37
    600% XRP On-Chain Surge in 4 Days Secured: Details
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    FLock.io Partners with Alibaba Cloud on Advanced AI Model Co-Creation
    Binance Blockchain Week 2025 Returns to Dubai
    Keycard Launches Pre-Sale for Shell: The Most Open, Modular Hardware Wallet to Date
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FLock.io Partners with Alibaba Cloud on Advanced AI Model Co-Creation
    Binance Blockchain Week 2025 Returns to Dubai
    Keycard Launches Pre-Sale for Shell: The Most Open, Modular Hardware Wallet to Date
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Price: From $500,000 to $1 Million in 2025 – Influencer Adam Back
    600% XRP On-Chain Surge in 4 Days Secured: Details
    668,980,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Left Major Wallets, and That's Actually Bullish
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD