Dogecoin Community Tells Elon Musk It Regrets Losing Doge as Twitter Logo to 'X'

DOGE army has heatedly reacted to new tweet by Musk, where he showed off new 'X' logo

The boss of the popular Twitter blogging app that is now being rebranded into the laconic "X"—the future "everything app"—Elon Musk, has shared a video featuring the new "X" logo of the platform.

The crypto community eagerly responded to that, sharing various opinions but mostly trying to offer logos that combined the previous bluebird and the current letter "X."

Among those who responded to the tweet were the community XRP community and the "army" of Elon Musk's favorite crypto, Dogecoin. Some of them regret losing out on DOGE as the logo for the social media giant.

In April this year, U.Today reported that Twitter briefly exchanged the bluebird logo for a picture of DOGE. This pushed the price of the meme cryptocurrency up by 8%, giving Dogecoin holders a hope that Musk would finally begin integrating the meme coin on the platform for payments.

The reaction from the community was mixed back then; some believed it was funny and matched Musk's sense of humor. Others were concerned about whether Twitter had been hacked. During those few days, several large whales sold their Dogecoin stashes, locking in healthy profits from that.

Yesterday, prominent investor and economist Raoul Pal assumed that Elon Musk is likely to roll out payments in crypto on Twitter and that he may use DOGE in particular. Besides, according to an earlier U.Today report, Twitter Payments LLC has already secured licenses from several U.S. states to conduct and process cryptocurrency payments.

Earlier this year, Musk integrated the subscription function on Twitter, which allows users to support their favorite content makers with a small monthly fee. Many on Twitter, including Musk and Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, have already added this type of monetization.