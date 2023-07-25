Ryanair to Parody Musk: Bitcoin Doesn't Fly Here

Ryanair, Europe's largest airline, humorously rebuffed parody account of Elon Musk that had made mock offer to buy @x Twitter account for large sum of money

Ryanair, Europe's largest airline that is known for its unapologetic and humorous social media presence, responded to a parody account of Elon Musk, stating that they do not accept Bitcoin.

The parody account had earlier tweeted a mock offer to buy the @x Twitter account for a large sum of money following the real Elon Musk's recent renaming of Twitter to X.

Ryanair's response is in line with its established social media strategy, which, as reported by The Washington Post, aims to make the airline the "most talked about brand on social media."

The strategy, led by Michael Corcoran, the airline's head of social media, involves a mix of humor, sarcasm and a deliberate departure from the traditional corporate voice.

The airline's social media team is known for its quick-witted responses and engagement with current trends, often resulting in viral posts that garner millions of views.

This is not the first time Ryanair has engaged with the topic of cryptocurrency on social media. Ryanair has mocked Musk and other "crypto bros" following a significant drop in cryptocurrency prices.

Last year, the airline posted a tweet comparing a picture of the "Tinder Swindler" Simon Leviev in a private jet to one edited into a Ryanair seat, with the caption "Crypto bros yesterday vs. Crypto bros today."

Ryanair's stance on Bitcoin aligns with that of its CEO Michael O'Leary, who is known for his bearish views on the cryptocurrency.

As reported by U.Today, O'Leary stated that he would never invest in Bitcoin, comparing it to a Ponzi scheme and advising people to avoid it "like a plague" back in 2020.