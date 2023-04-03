Breaking: Dogecoin Surges as Doge Replaces Bird Logo on Twitter

Mon, 04/03/2023 - 17:56
article image
Alex Dovbnya
In an unexpected turn of events, Twitter's well-known bird logo has been replaced with the internet sensation Doge, driving Dogecoin's value up by 8%
Breaking: Dogecoin Surges as Doge Replaces Bird Logo on Twitter
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a surprising move, Twitter's iconic bird logo was replaced by the internet-famous Doge earlier this Monday. The logo switch sent Dogecoin's price up by 8%.

DOGE
Image by twitter.com

The change came after billionaire Elon Musk took control of the social media giant in a $44 billion deal in October 2022.

The Doge logo change has drawn mixed reactions from Twitter users. Some find the swap entertaining and in line with Musk's sense of humor.

However, others are questioning whether the platform has been hacked or if this is a belated April Fool's prank.

Related
XRP Is Major Altcoin Winner in Digital Asset Investment Surge
Fortune reporter Leo Schwartz commented on the change as a distraction tactic from the ongoing Twitter Blue controversy.

Twitter Blue, a subscription service enabling users to buy verified status with a blue tick, is replacing the previous system that reserved blue ticks for notable accounts, requiring "legacy accounts" to pay a monthly fee to maintain verification. However, virtually all prominent media companies, celebrities as well as politicians have refused to pay the fee, which is shaping up to be a major problem for the social media platform.        

#Dogecoin News #Twitter #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image DOGE Price Analysis for April 3
04/03/2023 - 17:30
DOGE Price Analysis for April 3
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Makes Surprisingly Awful Move
04/03/2023 - 17:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Makes Surprisingly Awful Move
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano (ADA), Aptos (APT), Monero (XMR) Lead in Social Activity as Innovations Beckon
04/03/2023 - 16:45
Cardano (ADA), Aptos (APT), Monero (XMR) Lead in Social Activity as Innovations Beckon
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide