Breaking: Dogecoin Surges as Doge Replaces Bird Logo on Twitter

In an unexpected turn of events, Twitter's well-known bird logo has been replaced with the internet sensation Doge, driving Dogecoin's value up by 8%

In a surprising move, Twitter's iconic bird logo was replaced by the internet-famous Doge earlier this Monday. The logo switch sent Dogecoin's price up by 8%.

Image by twitter.com

The change came after billionaire Elon Musk took control of the social media giant in a $44 billion deal in October 2022.

The Doge logo change has drawn mixed reactions from Twitter users. Some find the swap entertaining and in line with Musk's sense of humor.

However, others are questioning whether the platform has been hacked or if this is a belated April Fool's prank.

Fortune reporter Leo Schwartz commented on the change as a distraction tactic from the ongoing Twitter Blue controversy.

Twitter Blue, a subscription service enabling users to buy verified status with a blue tick, is replacing the previous system that reserved blue ticks for notable accounts, requiring "legacy accounts" to pay a monthly fee to maintain verification. However, virtually all prominent media companies, celebrities as well as politicians have refused to pay the fee, which is shaping up to be a major problem for the social media platform.