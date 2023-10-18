Coinbase Delists 80 Trading Pairs From Platform, Max Keiser Shares When BTC Will Hit $220,000, SHIB Whale Makes Massive $31.6 Million Transfer: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today's top three news stories.

Coinbase delists 80 trading pairs from platform, here's why

In a recent announcement from Oct. 16, Coinbase informed its users that it suspended trading on a number of non-USD markets across Coinbase Exchange, Advanced Trade and Coinbase Prime. As a result, some cryptos paired with BTC, EUR, BGP and USDT have been removed from the aforementioned Coinbase platforms. The delisting affected a total of 80 trading pairs, including ACH-USDT, ARPA-EUR, BAND-BTC, BAND-EUR, BAND-GBP, ERN-USDT, FORTH-BTC, FORTH-EUR, GAL-USDT, SUSHI-BTC, SUSHI-ETH, SUSHI-EUR, SUSHI-GBP and several others. The reason behind such massive delisting, as stated by Coinbase, is the exchange's effort to improve overall market health and consolidate liquidity.

Here's when Bitcoin (BTC) will hit $220,000, per Max Keiser

Vocal Bitcoin evangelist Max Keiser recently shared his thoughts on how soon BTC is going to reach $220,000, the price level he predicted earlier. In his X post, Keiser stated that many people are asking him "when" the flagship crypto will reach the high of $220,000. The Bitcoin supporter wrote that one needs to keep in mind "Bitcoin trades at these levels AFTER social unrest and societal breakdown are irreversibly causing havoc." At the moment, social unrest can be witnessed in many countries around the world due to the unfortunate turn in geopolitical events. Keiser urged Bitcoin holders from every corner of the globe to be prepared for "higher prices AND economic collapse," wishing everyone luck.

Shiba Inu alert: Whale makes massive $31.6 million transfer