Coinbase Delists 80 Trading Pairs From Platform, Max Keiser Shares When BTC Will Hit $220,000, SHIB Whale Makes Massive $31.6 Million Transfer: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Coinbase delists 80 trading pairs from platform, here's why
In a recent announcement from Oct. 16, Coinbase informed its users that it suspended trading on a number of non-USD markets across Coinbase Exchange, Advanced Trade and Coinbase Prime. As a result, some cryptos paired with BTC, EUR, BGP and USDT have been removed from the aforementioned Coinbase platforms. The delisting affected a total of 80 trading pairs, including ACH-USDT, ARPA-EUR, BAND-BTC, BAND-EUR, BAND-GBP, ERN-USDT, FORTH-BTC, FORTH-EUR, GAL-USDT, SUSHI-BTC, SUSHI-ETH, SUSHI-EUR, SUSHI-GBP and several others. The reason behind such massive delisting, as stated by Coinbase, is the exchange's effort to improve overall market health and consolidate liquidity.
Here's when Bitcoin (BTC) will hit $220,000, per Max Keiser
Vocal Bitcoin evangelist Max Keiser recently shared his thoughts on how soon BTC is going to reach $220,000, the price level he predicted earlier. In his X post, Keiser stated that many people are asking him "when" the flagship crypto will reach the high of $220,000. The Bitcoin supporter wrote that one needs to keep in mind "Bitcoin trades at these levels AFTER social unrest and societal breakdown are irreversibly causing havoc." At the moment, social unrest can be witnessed in many countries around the world due to the unfortunate turn in geopolitical events. Keiser urged Bitcoin holders from every corner of the globe to be prepared for "higher prices AND economic collapse," wishing everyone luck.
Shiba Inu alert: Whale makes massive $31.6 million transfer
As reported by Whale Alert crypto tracker, yesterday, an anonymous whale shifted a staggering 4.5 trillion SHIB worth $31.6 million to an unknown wallet. Data from IntoTheBlock shows that the majority of the SHIB circulation supply continues to be controlled by Shiba Inu's largest holders. Currently, there are 12 whale addresses, each of which is holding more than 1% of the circulating supply, totaling 63.48% or 623.48 trillion SHIB. In comparison, there are 47 "investor" addresses that collectively control 14.22%, or 139.68 trillion SHIB, or between 0.1% and 1.0% of the supply. Due to such concentrated ownership, large transactions like the aforementioned one can have ripple effects across the market.