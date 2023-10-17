Here's When Bitcoin (BTC) Will Hit $220,000, Per Max Keiser

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Max Keiser, vocal Bitcoin supporter, has taken to the X social media platform to once again share the staggering Bitcoin price prediction he continues to stand by. This time, he tweeted how soon he expects the leading digital currency to reach this price level, which seems impossible to Bitcoin critics and would be welcome by Bitcoin believers.

Bitcoin at $220,000, here's when it may happen: Keiser

In his tweet, Keiser stated that many people keep asking him when Bitcoin is going to reach $220,000. He said that it is worth keeping in mind that "Bitcoin trades at these levels AFTER social unrest and societal breakdown are irreversibly causing havoc." Currently social unrest can be observed in many big cities around the world caused by the unfortunate turn in geopolitical events in various countries at this period of time.

Keiser warns that people around the world, and Bitcoin holders in particular, have to "prepare for higher prices AND economic collapse," wishing everyone luck.

Keiser and his family are currently living in El Salvador — the country that adopted Bitcoin as a national currency, banning fiat money, a few years ago. Keiser, since then, has become a Bitcoin advisor to the country's president, Nayib Bukele.

He claims that since Bitcoin was adopted in El Salvador, the country has seen a drastic plummeting in the level of violence and crime that was observed before Bitcoin came there.

Bitcoin briefly jumps above $29,000 on fake news

On Oct. 16, Bitcoin suddenly demonstrated an approximately 10% surge after the news was spread by certain crypto and leading mainstream media outlets about the American regulator, the SEC, allegedly approving the Bitcoin spot ETF iShares filed for review by BlackRock.

Bitcoin surged to the $29,900 level instantly as this news hit the cryptocurrency market. Almost right away, it was refuted as fake by the world's largest fund manager, BlackRock itself, whose boss stated that the filing is still under consideration by the SEC. Bitcoin immediately fell back down, losing 8% of its just highly increased value.

The SEC itself, on X app, also published a post urging the community to gain information only from trustworthy sources, and the best source about the SEC is the SEC, the tweet stated.

Buy the dip season about to start?

Today, after yesterday's volatility, Bitcoin added 1.17%, now trading in the $28,500 zone. Prominent crypto trader and analyst Michael van de Poppe commented in his tweet that he is "positively surprised" that BTC is currently trading above the $28,000 level after what happened on Monday. He now expects a "buy the dip" season to start if Bitcoin falls to $27,700 or even $27,300.