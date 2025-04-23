Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    12 Million RLUSD Tokens Destroyed by Ripple

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 23/04/2025 - 8:54
    Ripple has burned millions of RLUSD tokens
    Advertisement
    12 Million RLUSD Tokens Destroyed by Ripple
    Cover image via trello.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A total of 12 million Ripple USD (RLUSD) tokens were burned by Ripple, according to an April 23 update

    Advertisement

    Shortly after this, the same number of tokens was minted at the RLUSD Treasury. 

    In early April, Ripple created more than 100 million tokens amid growing demand. 

    HOT Stories
    12 Million RLUSD Tokens Destroyed by Ripple
    Beware of SMS Spoofing, Binance CEO Issues Major Warning
    Michael Saylor Praises New SEC Chair: ‘Atkins Will Be Good to Bitcoin’
    Japan’s SoftBank Making Huge Bitcoin Bet

    The market cap of RLUSD is now approaching the $300 million mark, according to CoinGecko data

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple wants RLUSD to appear among the top 5 biggest stablecoin by market cap by the end of the year. 

    The stablecoin is available on such platforms as Bitstamp, Kraken, and Bullish. 

    #Ripple News #RLUSD
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 23, 2025 - 8:44
    Beware of SMS Spoofing, Binance CEO Issues Major Warning
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 23, 2025 - 8:13
    Michael Saylor Praises New SEC Chair: ‘Atkins Will Be Good to Bitcoin’
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Paydify Launches to Enable Businesses Worldwide to Accept Crypto Payments
    Roam Launches Business eSIM to Power Global Teams with Reliable Connectivity Across 180+ Countries
    Kasrate Launches High-Efficiency Private Mining Pool for Kaspa (KAS), Delivering Up to 30% Higher Profitability
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Paydify Launches to Enable Businesses Worldwide to Accept Crypto Payments
    Roam Launches Business eSIM to Power Global Teams with Reliable Connectivity Across 180+ Countries
    Kasrate Launches High-Efficiency Private Mining Pool for Kaspa (KAS), Delivering Up to 30% Higher Profitability
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    12 Million RLUSD Tokens Destroyed by Ripple
    Beware of SMS Spoofing, Binance CEO Issues Major Warning
    Michael Saylor Praises New SEC Chair: ‘Atkins Will Be Good to Bitcoin’
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD