    Japan’s SoftBank Making Huge Bitcoin Bet

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 23/04/2025 - 5:54
    Bitcoin's institutional momentum is here
    SoftBank has reportedly joined forces with Tether, Bitfinex, and Cantor to launch 21 Capital. It will be seeded with $3 billion in Bitcoin (BTC). The joint venture is set to go public via SPAC. 

    SoftBank will contribute $900 million to buy Bitcoin at $85,000. Tether will contribute the biggest share ($1.5  billion). 

    VanEck's Matthew Sigel has described the deal as Masayoshi Son's biggest Bitcoin bet yet.

    "It seems to me that Masa’s looking to build a Bitcoin-AI-energy flywheel," he commented. 

    Earlier this year, SoftBank also put $50 million into Cipher Mining, acquiring approximately 10.4 million shares (3%).  

    The most recent move could potentially trigger a massive institutional Bitcoin buying spree.

    As reported by U.Today, Softbank's Son personally bought $200 million Bitcoin close to the top of the 2017 bull market. Son ended up taking a significant loss.  

    Now, Japan's third-richest man is ready to dive much deeper into Bitcoin with the massive purchase. 

    #Bitcoin News
