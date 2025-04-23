Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Under $100,000 Is Cheap: Adam Back

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 23/04/2025 - 12:35
    Blockstream CEO Adam Back has made a bullish Bitcoin price prediction
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Under $100,000 Is Cheap: Adam Back
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Adam Back, the CEO and founder of Blockstream, cypherpunk, and the person mentioned in Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin whitepaper, has commented on the overall situation in the cryptocurrency market and the near future of BTC at the same time.

    Bitcoin is cheap while under $100,000, Adam Back says

    Commenting on a recent X post published by the Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan about the world’s leading cryptocurrency, cypherpunk Back said that it is wise to buy Bitcoin now, while it is trading below $100,000. Back referred to that price range as “cheap.” 

    He also agreed with Hougan that after after $100,000, Bitcoin price will start rally harder. The Bitwise CEO explained the current Bitcoin price surge – it has happened because of the current state of the economy, which is poor: “Bitcoin is rallying because they broke the economy.”

    Once the US government begins to “fix the economy”, Bitcoin will start rallying harder, he believes.

    Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin spiked by 6.5%, rallying from $88,590 to the $94,355 level. By now, a small rebound has taken BTC down to $93,650.

    Bitcoin to hit ATH this year, following gold: Tom Lee

    Fundstrat’s Tom Lee visited CNBC’s Squawk Box show this week to talk about stocks, Bitcoin, and gold. Lee believes that Bitcoin is about to start rallying now that the deleveraging that it was facing earlier is over – financial institutions have sold all they could, including Bitcoin, to secure their investments.

    This year, the gold price has been rallying hard and reached a new all-time high twice, the most recent one occurred this Monday, when gold hit $3,500 per troy ounce. Tom Lee said that he believes Bitcoin can start catching up to gold, which likely means it may reach a new all-time high.

    He said there is a lot of room for Bitcoin to catch up with gold.

    #Adam Back #Bitcoin #Tom Lee #Bitwise
