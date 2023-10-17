Shiba Inu Alert: Whale Makes Massive $31.6M Transfer

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Whale Alert reported the movement of 4.5 trillion SHIB tokens, equivalent to a sizable $31.6 million, between unidentified wallets
Tue, 10/17/2023 - 18:18
Shiba Inu Alert: Whale Makes Massive $31.6M Transfer
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A significant transfer of 4.5 trillion Shiba Inu tokens, equivalent to $31.6 million, was recently spotted by Whale Alert as it moved between unknown wallets.

The price of the SHIB token is down 2.3% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. 

A peek into Shiba Inu's whale dynamics

According to data from IntoTheBlock, SHIB's large holders continue to dominate a significant portion of the token's circulating supply. 

There are currently 12 whale addresses, each holding more than 1% of the circulating supply, combining to a staggering 63.48% or 623.48 trillion SHIB. 

In contrast, there are 47 "investor" addresses, each holding between 0.1% and 1.0% of the supply, accounting for 14.22% or 139.68 trillion SHIB

Such concentrated ownership often means that large transactions, like the one observed, can have ripple effects across the market. 

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) up 400% in Large Transactions: Whales Woke Up?

The recent inflow and outflow activity among large holders indicate a significant spike in interest, with inflows increasing by 1201.01% in the past seven days alone. Conversely, outflows saw a decrease of 28.61% during the same period.

Shiba Inu's price performance  

When it comes to Shiba Inu's recent price performance, SHIB is currently trading at $0.00000692 after experiencing a 2.4% drop. 

Despite its modest market rank at #19, its market cap stands robust at over $4 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume nearing $93 million. 

However, as always with the cryptocurrency market, volatility is a constant companion. The recent whale activity shows that retail investors and traders should exercise caution. 

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 17
2023/10/17 18:31
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 17
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Here's Why Ethereum Challenger ORBS Is up 60% Today
2023/10/17 18:31
Here's Why Ethereum Challenger ORBS Is up 60% Today
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ethereum Layer 2 zkEVM Solution Goes Live on Mainnet
2023/10/17 18:31
Ethereum Layer 2 zkEVM Solution Goes Live on Mainnet
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide