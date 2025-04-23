Advertisement
    Satoshi Back to $100 Billion Club as Bitcoin Can't Stop Growing

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 23/04/2025 - 12:14
    Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto net worth is back above $100 billion
    Satoshi Back to $100 Billion Club as Bitcoin Can't Stop Growing
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Satoshi Nakamoto is back in the billionaire club, 10 digits deep to be exact. According to Arkham, the anonymous creator of Bitcoin (BTC) is now again sitting on a crypto fortune worth over $102 billion, as BTC prices crossed $93,000 this week.

    This milestone aligns with a restarted bull trend in the crypto market, as Bitcoin continues to crush resistance after resistance with the price increasing by over 5% in just the past 24 hours. Since April 14, though, it's 12% already, and we are talking about the asset with $1.85 trillion market capitalization.

    The holdings in question — roughly 1.096 million BTC — have not moved in over a decade. They trace back to a specific set of early mined blocks known in blockchain circles as the "Patoshi Pattern." These early blocks, mined between January and May of 2009, exhibit a unique non-overlapping nonce pattern and consistent block intervals, suggesting they were likely mined by a single individual or entity.

    Article image
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    The pattern also includes the only confirmed addresses from which Nakamoto ever moved Bitcoin, a single transaction in 2009. Since then, the holdings have remained untouched. So, these aren’t just any wallets; they are believed to be the only ones directly linked to Nakamoto, based on mining behavior.

    If Satoshi Nakamoto did not disappear 14 years ago and was a public figure, then the current net worth would allow the Bitcoin creator to take the 16th spot in Forbes' list of richest people on Earth, outpacing Nvidia's Jensen Huang and the Koch family for example. But would Bitcoin be where it is now if Satoshi was a public figure is an open question.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
