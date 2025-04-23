Advertisement
    $912.7 Million: Bitcoin ETFs Score Largest Daily Inflows Since BTC ATH in January

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 23/04/2025 - 9:48
    Gargantuan inflows shake up Bitcoin ETFs as BTC soars above $94,000
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Analytics account @spotonchain on the social media platform X has reported that this week spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen the largest inflows since the day when Bitcoin surged to its all-time high above the $109,000 level.

    That happened on the same day when Donald Trump took office as the new U.S. president — Jan. 20. However, unlike it happens usually, BlackRock’s IBIT ETF did not lead the rest of the ETFs by the inflow size.

    $912 million land in Bitcoin ETFs in single day

    The aforementioned data source revealed that on April 22 Bitcoin exchange-traded funds witnessed gargantuan inflows totaling $912.7 million. Spotonchain underscored that this was the largest cumulative inflow since Jan. 20, when Donald Trump took office of the U.S. president in the White House. On the same day, the world’s biggest digital currency soared to a new historic peak, surpassing $109,100.

    The largest inflow this time was registered by Ark 21Shares, which welcomed $267.1 million. The second largest sum went into Fidelity — $253.8 million. BlackRock’s IBIT ETF this time came third in the race with a $193.5 million inflow.

    For Ark 21Shares, this was the second-biggest daily inflow since it started trading last year after the SEC approval.

    Bitcoin reclaims $94,000, leaving it behind

    These massive inflows in the ETFs coincided with staggering growth shown by Bitcoin over the past day. Since Tuesday, digital gold has jumped by 6.3%, going up from $88,610 to over $94,100 for the first time in the past 51 days.

    A breaking moment came on Tuesday, after a 3.43% surge and a tiny pullback — BTC printed a massive green candle and continued spiking, adding another 3.21%. That surge aligned with the new SEC commissioner swearing in. Paul Atkins stated that his top priority as the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission would be to establish a firm regulatory foundation for digital assets through a “rational, coherent and principle approach.” Atkins is known to be an active cryptocurrency supporter unlike the previous SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, who resigned immediately after Trump won the election in November, making Jan. 17 his last work day in the office — the Friday before Trump’s inauguration took place and Bitcoin soared above $109,000.

    At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $94,115 per unit.

