Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Bitcoin and Dogecoin Show Similar Big Trend — Bearish: Bloomberg's Mike McGlone

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 23/04/2025 - 11:11
    Bloomberg's expert McGlone reveals new bearish forecast for BTC and DOGE
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin and Dogecoin Show Similar Big Trend — Bearish: Bloomberg's Mike McGlone
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Mike McGlone, a senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, has stressed his recent bearish forecasts for Bitcoin, adding Dogecoin to it as well this time.

    The expert believes that despite the current state of things for Bitcoin and Dogecoin seems to be fine as the trendline is holding the support, it will eventually get breached, pushing the crypto market down.

    Bear market bounce coming

    McGlone published a chart showing DOGE and “Bitcoin/gold” cross moving together. In this context, by the “Bitcoin/gold cross” the expert likely means some sort of variation of a traditional “golden cross” pattern based on intercrossing metrics of Bitcoin and gold.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin and Dogecoin Show Similar Big Trend — Bearish: Bloomberg's Mike McGlone
    $912.7 Million: Bitcoin ETFs Score Largest Daily Inflows Since BTC ATH in January
    12 Million RLUSD Tokens Destroyed by Ripple
    Beware of SMS Spoofing, Binance CEO Issues Major Warning

    Bloomberg’s strategist stated that choosing between what is to happen next on this chart, a bear market bounce or a new bull run, he reckons it will be the former. “The Bitcoin/gold cross and Dogecoin have same-chart syndrome,” he said. Despite the trendline support still holding well, he said he eventually expects it to break down since currently the stock market is plunging, entering the recession that was prepared to but never arrived in 2023.

    Advertisement

    Here McGlone stressed his expert take that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are strongly correlated with the stock market and its leading indexes — S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones.

    Related
    $912.7 Million: Bitcoin ETFs Score Largest Daily Inflows Since BTC ATH in January
    Wed, 04/23/2025 - 09:48
    $912.7 Million: Bitcoin ETFs Score Largest Daily Inflows Since BTC ATH in January
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin reclaims $94,000, Bitcoin ETFs absorb $912.7 million

    On April 21, McGlone predicted once again that Bitcoin is likely to collapse to $10,000 from the levels where it is trading currently. Over the last 24 hours, however, Bitcoin has surged by more than 6%, soaring from $88,610 to $94,100 as the new SEC chairman Paul Atkins called the establishment of new regulatory foundations for digital assets that would be fair and adequate.

    Besides, spot Bitcoin ETFs witnessed a staggering netflow of $912.7 million in a single day for the first time since January.

    Robert Kiyosaki reveals his Bitcoin holdings

    The famous investor and author of the book “Rich Dad Poor Dad” Robert Kiyosaki has unveiled his Bitcoin holdings, well, in a way. He stated that he holds “plenty of Bitcoin” and currently he is also buying “more silver eagles today,” meaning coins. Aside from Bitcoin, Kiyosaki also bets on gold and silver, naming the latter to be “the biggest investment bargain today.”

    He expects it to skyrocket 2x — to $70 — this year after it surpassed its old all-time high of $35 per ounce.

    #Mike McGlone #Bitcoin #Dogecoin #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 23, 2025 - 11:26
    Last Satoshi Nakamoto Email Unearthed After 14 Years
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 23, 2025 - 11:15
    531 Trillion SHIB Breakout Looms: What’s Shiba Inu’s Next Move
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Wiki Finance Expo Johannesburg 2025: Africa's Premier Fintech, Crypto & Forex Event!
    The Dealflow Den Returns to Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025: The Premier Hub for Startups & Investors
    Falcon Finance Integrates $sUSDf With Pendle for Enhanced Onchain Yield Generation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Johannesburg 2025: Africa's Premier Fintech, Crypto & Forex Event!
    The Dealflow Den Returns to Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025: The Premier Hub for Startups & Investors
    Falcon Finance Integrates $sUSDf With Pendle for Enhanced Onchain Yield Generation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Last Satoshi Nakamoto Email Unearthed After 14 Years
    531 Trillion SHIB Breakout Looms: What’s Shiba Inu’s Next Move
    Bitcoin and Dogecoin Show Similar Big Trend — Bearish: Bloomberg's Mike McGlone
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD