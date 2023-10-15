Bitcoin (BTC) Witnesses Unusual $120 Million Transaction Activity Today

Gamza Khanzadaev
In significant development, crypto market experienced surge of activity today, with Bitcoin (BTC) seeing unusual $120 million in transaction volume, shedding light on nuances of market dynamics
Sun, 10/15/2023 - 13:34
In a surprising turn of events, the cryptocurrency market experienced significant activity today, with a total of $120 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) being transferred across major exchanges.

According to reports from Whale Alert, the day commenced with a substantial transaction of 2,818 BTC, equivalent to $75.8 million, sent to the prominent U.S. exchange Coinbase. Shortly after, another major transfer unfolded as 1,630 BTC, valued at $43.82 million, was withdrawn from the Bybit exchange.

Delving into the details behind these transactions, on-chain data analysis provides intriguing insights. The sender address involved in the Coinbase transfer had withdrawn the same amount of Bitcoins from a hot Coinbase wallet earlier in the week, holding them for four days before returning them.

This pattern suggests internal operational activities within the exchange, possibly optimizing the storage of BTC reserves through the utilization of a new, previously undisclosed wallet.

Similarly, the 1,630 BTC withdrawn from Bybit traced back to the exchange's known cold wallet address, "bc1qs," which currently holds a staggering 34,231 BTC, equivalent to $918.93 million.

So, these transfers did not impact the market directly, as the Bitcoins did not enter circulation. However, the substantial sums highlighted by Whale Alert might have inspired other market participants to consider buying or selling BTC.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

