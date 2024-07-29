    BTC, XRP and SHIB Outshined By 14% Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Surge

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Bitcoin Cash has now outpaced BTC and top altcoins in growth rounds
    Mon, 29/07/2024 - 12:23
    BTC, XRP and SHIB Outshined By 14% Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Surge
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is in the spotlight after recording the best price surge in months. Per current data, Bitcoin Cash is changing hands for $449.69, up by more than 14% in the past 24 hours. This uptick has placed it above Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and even the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin Cash breakthrough

    That Bitcoin Cash is leading the market momentum at the moment is perhaps a very shocking trend for members of the community. Earlier this month, speculations were high as the digital currency faced the risk of massive liquidation amid Mt. Gox repayments to customers.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slips as Mt. Gox Repayments Pick Up Steam
    Tue, 07/23/2024 - 18:17
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slips as Mt. Gox Repayments Pick Up Steam
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    With thousands of BCH listed in the refund move, experts projected that many might sell off their Bitcoin Cash for the more valuable Bitcoin. This sentiment fueled a drawdown in the price of Bitcoin Cash in the past, as many unrelated Mt. Gox addresses sold off in order not to get caught up in the likely crash.

    Over the month, the negative sentiment only played a role in triggering a massive discount in the price of the coin. With the latest price uptick, BCH has pared off its losses in the past month, and its trading volume has jumped by over 40% in the past 24 hours to $485,070,232.

    BTC-Altcoin slowdown

    While Bitcoin Cash is on a rampage with its growth trend, it finally outshined BTC for the first time this month. Bitcoin is up 2.75% to $69,406.30% and XRP is trading at $0.6060, down by 0.31%, while Shiba Inu has seen a 1.59% uptick to $0.00001719.

    Related
    XRP Skyrockets 757% in 24 Hours in Abnormal Liquidation Imbalance
    Sun, 07/28/2024 - 15:30
    XRP Skyrockets 757% in 24 Hours in Abnormal Liquidation Imbalance
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    It remains uncertain how long Bitcoin Cash will remain at this level, but for now, flipping Polkadot (DOT) in the rankings marks a viable goal in the short term.

    #Bitcoin Cash
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Samson Mow Teases Crucial Bitcoin Argument to Be Resolved Within Coming Months
    Jul 29, 2024 - 12:16
    Samson Mow Teases Crucial Bitcoin Argument to Be Resolved Within Coming Months
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Satoshi Bitcoin Statement at $0.07 Rings True Even Now: Details
    Jul 29, 2024 - 12:16
    Satoshi Bitcoin Statement at $0.07 Rings True Even Now: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Elon Musk Says: "I'm Not Going to Be Promoting Crypto"
    Jul 29, 2024 - 12:16
    Elon Musk Says: "I'm Not Going to Be Promoting Crypto"
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Tequila Token to Launch on Solana Blockchain at 17:00 UTC on July 30, 2024
    Solana’s Pandiana Token Presale Raises Over 400 SOL, Poised To Displace $WIF & PEPE
    WebKey and Web3 Eco-Strategic Partners
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BTC, XRP and SHIB Outshined By 14% Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Surge
    Samson Mow Teases Crucial Bitcoin Argument to Be Resolved Within Coming Months
    Satoshi Bitcoin Statement at $0.07 Rings True Even Now: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD