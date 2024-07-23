    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slips as Mt. Gox Repayments Pick Up Steam

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    A lot of Mt. Gox users have just received their repayments
    Tue, 23/07/2024 - 18:17
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slips as Mt. Gox Repayments Pick Up Steam
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Bitcoin (BTC) price slipped below the $66,000 mark earlier this Thursday after a significant number of Mt. Gox users stated that they had received their repayments on the Kraken exchange.

    Advertisement

    "Congrats to everyone, we finally made it after 10 years," a user said in a Reddit comment. "Just received mine too. An end of an era guys! A day I never thought would come," another user wrote. 

    Overall a Reddit post about repayments appearing on the Kraken exchange now has nearly 100 comments. 

    HOT Stories
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Silence on Bitcoin's (BTC) Value
    'Bitcoin Fixes Nothing': 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Challenged by Peter Schiff
    Elon Musk: Grok 3.0 Will Be Most Powerful AI in World Sooner Than You Think
    XRP Comeback to $0.6 Complete, What's Next?

    Related
    Breaking: Mt. Gox Started Sending $2.4 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC)
    Tue, 07/16/2024 - 07:39
    Breaking: Mt. Gox Started Sending $2.4 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC)
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Following the downfall of Mt. Gox in early 2014, Kraken was selected in order to oversee the distribution of the remaining assets of the leading exchange.

    Earlier this July, Kraken confirmed that it had received creditor funds from Mt. Gox’s rehabilitation trustee. The exchange said that it would take up to two weeks for clients to receive their funds. 

    Last June, Mt. Gox spooked the cryptocurrency market by announcing the start of repayments. The long-simmering payout fears pushed Bitcoin to the $53,000 level in early July. 

    Even though the largest cryptocurrency has managed to recover in a relatively short span of time, Mt. Gox repayments remain a major headwind for the market given that a substantial share of creditors might be tempted to liquidate their holdings after recording substantial price gains. 

    Related
    Mt. Gox $6 Billion Bitcoin Stack on Move Again: Selling Incoming?
    Mon, 07/22/2024 - 08:19
    Mt. Gox $6 Billion Bitcoin Stack on Move Again: Selling Incoming?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Overall, there were more than 20,000 individual Mt. Gox creditors. Notably, most of them have already secured repayments. According to Forbes, Blockstream founder Adam Back as well as Bitcoin Cash promoter Roger Ver are among these creditors. 

    Despite stunningly high ETF inflows, Mt. Gox repayments will likely remain a major bearish factor in the near future. 

    Bitcoin is currently trading at $65,978 on the Bitstamp exchange. 

    #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Polygon Labs Co-Authored Crucial Whitepaper on Web3 Adoption in Loyalty Programs
    Jul 23, 2024 - 18:20
    Polygon Labs Co-Authored Crucial Whitepaper on Web3 Adoption in Loyalty Programs
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Silence on Bitcoin's (BTC) Value
    Jul 23, 2024 - 18:20
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Silence on Bitcoin's (BTC) Value
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 545%, 52 Million XRP Shifted in 13 Hours, Toncoin Surges 170% in Volume: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Jul 23, 2024 - 18:20
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 545%, 52 Million XRP Shifted in 13 Hours, Toncoin Surges 170% in Volume: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sui Builders Now to Run on AWS Blockchain Node Runners
    Floki’s Valhalla Joins as Associate Sponsors for India’s Tour of Sri Lanka
    Synergy Soirée: LBank and Solana Superteam Unite Blockchain Enthusiasts in Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slips as Mt. Gox Repayments Pick Up Steam
    Polygon Labs Co-Authored Crucial Whitepaper on Web3 Adoption in Loyalty Programs
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Silence on Bitcoin's (BTC) Value
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD