    Tether to Add $450 Million Bitcoin, But There's a Twist

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 14/05/2025 - 16:07
    Tether to boost Bitcoin portfolio as new 4,812 BTC now in view
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, recently bought 4,812 Bitcoin (BTC), valued at approximately $496.7 million. This BTC buy is part of Tether’s deal with Cantor Equity Partners, which adds a twist to the purchase.

    Tether’s BTC deal with Cantor Equity

    On-chain data analytics platform Arkham Intelligence spotlighted Tether’s Bitcoin purchase in an X post. According to Arkham, Tether will eventually send the purchased BTC to Twenty One Capital, a Bitcoin investment firm. 

    Twenty One Capital, backed by Tether, is awaiting the completion of a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) merger with Cantor Equity Partners. The 4,812 BTC brings Twenty One’s total Bitcoin holdings to 36,312 BTC. 

    The firm has become the third-largest corporate Bitcoin holder, trailing only Strategy and Bitcoin mining firm MARA Holdings. Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings total 568,840 BTC, while MARA holds 48,237 BTC.

    Tether’s BTC Investment

    Tether is not a stranger to buying Bitcoin. In April, the stablecoin giant purchased an additional 8,888 BTC in an epic buy-the-dip strategy. This latest acquisition has further cemented Tether’s outlook as one of the biggest Bitcoin promoters in the crypto space. 

    Tether has maintained a healthy Bitcoin portfolio in the broader market. The stablecoin issuer acquired 8,888 BTC, valued at $734,071,797.31. This purchase puts Tether’s total Bitcoin holdings at 92,646.57 BTC units. The firm acquired this stash at an average price of $82,591.34, for $7,651,804,585.

    Tether’s Bitcoin accumulation demonstrates its confidence in the leading asset’s potential. Bitcoin recently reclaimed the $100,000 mark after weeks of persistent downturn. 

    As of press time, the flagship coin was trading at $103,232, up 6.4% in the past week. If the bullish momentum continues, market experts anticipate BTC hitting a new all-time high.

    #Tether
