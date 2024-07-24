    Mt. Gox Bitcoin Holders Unexpectedly Refuse to Sell

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mt. Gox saga takes surprising turn as creditors receiving long-awaited Bitcoin payments are choosing to hold
    Wed, 24/07/2024 - 14:00
    Mt. Gox Bitcoin Holders Unexpectedly Refuse to Sell
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Infamous crypto exchange Mt. Gox has transferred another 2,237 BTC, equivalent to about $147 million, to Bitstamp just hours ago. This move is part of the ongoing process to repay creditors, following a series of jaw-dropping Bitcoin transfers over the past few weeks.

    Advertisement

    Since early July, Mt. Gox has shifted a total of 54,662 BTC, valued at approximately $3.44 billion. These transfers have included substantial amounts sent to various platforms, including Bitbank and Bitstamp, and a significant deposit to a wallet likely associated with Kraken.

    Article image
    Source: Spot On Chain

    Initially, the market reacted with concern, fearing that the release of these long-held Bitcoins might trigger a sell-off, as Mt. Gox creditors have been waiting over a decade to receive their assets.

    HOT Stories
    Important "Satoshi Bitcoin" Reminder Issued by Michael Saylor
    Elon Musk and Dogecoin Founder Stun Crypto Community With Posts About Truth
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Be on Verge of Big Move, Key Level to Watch
    Just In: XRP Breaks $0.6 Resistance, Moves Up

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slips as Mt. Gox Repayments Pick Up Steam
    Tue, 07/23/2024 - 18:17
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slips as Mt. Gox Repayments Pick Up Steam
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    However, recent analysis from CryptoQuant suggests a more positive outlook. Data reveals a notable increase in Bitcoin withdrawals from Kraken following distribution to Mt. Gox users. This trend indicates that rather than selling, many recipients are moving their Bitcoin to cold storage, potentially signaling a long-term holding strategy.

    Article image
    Source: CryptoQuant

    Despite the large-scale transfers, the increase in withdrawals from Kraken points to a potential reduction in immediate selling pressure.

    Related
    Bitcoin Receives Breaking Bullish Buy Signal From Crucial Indicator
    Wed, 07/24/2024 - 12:01
    Bitcoin Receives Breaking Bullish Buy Signal From Crucial Indicator
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Currently, 90,344 BTC, worth around $6 billion, remains in the exchange's wallets. The ongoing question is whether this holding behavior will help stabilize or even boost Bitcoin's price, countering initial fears and uncertainties surrounding the Mt. Gox repayments.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Important "Satoshi Bitcoin" Reminder Issued by Michael Saylor
    Jul 24, 2024 - 13:53
    Important "Satoshi Bitcoin" Reminder Issued by Michael Saylor
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Cardano ETF: Cardano Founder Reacts to ADA Community Speculation
    Jul 24, 2024 - 13:53
    Cardano ETF: Cardano Founder Reacts to ADA Community Speculation
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image 1.56 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Whale Comeback
    Jul 24, 2024 - 13:53
    1.56 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Whale Comeback
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ETZ adds SUI to IRA Offerings
    Crypto Fest 2024: A Unique Celebration of Web3.0 Innovation and Culture in Cape Town, South Africa
    MEET48's Meme2.0 Ecology Airdrop New Gameplay
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mt. Gox Bitcoin Holders Unexpectedly Refuse to Sell
    Important "Satoshi Bitcoin" Reminder Issued by Michael Saylor
    Cardano ETF: Cardano Founder Reacts to ADA Community Speculation
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD