BONE to Welcome This Major Change in Shibarium Evolution

Mon, 09/04/2023 - 11:30
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Shiba Inu's BONE contract address set to be revoked soon
BONE to Welcome This Major Change in Shibarium Evolution
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

With Shibarium, the Ethereum-based Layer 2 scaling solution from the Shiba Inu team now fully functional, a whole new series of updates are now being teased by core team members. The latest update shared over the weekend featured the next plans for Bone Shibaswap (BONE), the official token of the scaling solution.

Related
Big Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transactions Skyrocket by 335% With 2 Million Shibarium Wallets in Sight

As detailed by Kaal Dhairya, the contract address of BONE is billed to be revoked in due course. While he did not detail why this move would be made, broad community guesses feature the creation of a new contract address that will better match the current mainnet state of Shibarium. The potentially new smart contract address is poised to be compatible with the smart contract of Shibarium itself.

With more details promised ahead of the potential revocation, the top developer has also hinted that more validators will be added to the network. This validator addition is highly necessary as it will help in securing the Shibarium protocol while also notably enriching the broader Shiba Inu ecosystem.

The plans for BONE are essential, seeing that the digital currency is occupying a pivotal role in the ecosystem as it assumes a governance channel to usher in innovations and bolster community cohesion.

Related
Shibarium Hits Big Milestones With Over 19 Million BONE Delegated

BONE price reaction

With the update now echoing in the industry, BONE is notably reacting to the news as a new week opens up. At the time of writing, the digital currency is changing hands at a price of $1.08 after inking marginal 1.6% growth in the past 24 hours at the time of writing.

The coin has been battling a sustained sell-off this week, as interspersed by a series of bullish gains. With the resounding determination to optimize every aspect of the Shibarium protocol, BONE may soon get enough technical overhaul to help prop up its price gains.

#BONE #Shibarium
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Cardano Djed Stablecoin Receives Big Code Upgrade: Details
09/04/2023 - 13:39
Cardano Djed Stablecoin Receives Big Code Upgrade: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image PEPE Jumps 7% as It Makes Emphatic Bullish Move
09/04/2023 - 13:20
PEPE Jumps 7% as It Makes Emphatic Bullish Move
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP Community Awaits This Airdrop as XRP Burning Takes Center Stage
09/04/2023 - 13:03
XRP Community Awaits This Airdrop as XRP Burning Takes Center Stage
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide