BONE to Welcome This Major Change in Shibarium Evolution

With Shibarium, the Ethereum-based Layer 2 scaling solution from the Shiba Inu team now fully functional, a whole new series of updates are now being teased by core team members. The latest update shared over the weekend featured the next plans for Bone Shibaswap (BONE), the official token of the scaling solution.

As detailed by Kaal Dhairya, the contract address of BONE is billed to be revoked in due course. While he did not detail why this move would be made, broad community guesses feature the creation of a new contract address that will better match the current mainnet state of Shibarium. The potentially new smart contract address is poised to be compatible with the smart contract of Shibarium itself.

With more details promised ahead of the potential revocation, the top developer has also hinted that more validators will be added to the network. This validator addition is highly necessary as it will help in securing the Shibarium protocol while also notably enriching the broader Shiba Inu ecosystem.

The plans for BONE are essential, seeing that the digital currency is occupying a pivotal role in the ecosystem as it assumes a governance channel to usher in innovations and bolster community cohesion.

BONE price reaction

With the update now echoing in the industry, BONE is notably reacting to the news as a new week opens up. At the time of writing, the digital currency is changing hands at a price of $1.08 after inking marginal 1.6% growth in the past 24 hours at the time of writing.

The coin has been battling a sustained sell-off this week, as interspersed by a series of bullish gains. With the resounding determination to optimize every aspect of the Shibarium protocol, BONE may soon get enough technical overhaul to help prop up its price gains.