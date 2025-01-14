Advertisement
AD

    Gensler to Make Final Strike Against Ripple Before Resigning

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Gensler is set to aim one last blow at Ripple
    Tue, 14/01/2025 - 20:20
    A
    A
    A
    Gensler to Make Final Strike Against Ripple Before Resigning
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In its last move against Ripple under the current administration, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is on track to file its opening brief in its appeal of the case later this week. 

    Advertisement

    Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's chief legal officer, claims that his team asked the regulator to agree to postpone the filing of the brief. However, the SEC refused to delay it.

    That said, Ripple remains confident in its position on appeal, according to Alderoty. 

    HOT Stories
    Gensler to Make Final Strike Against Ripple Before Resigning
    Ripple Donates $100K to California Wildfire Relief Effort
    Dogecoin Outperforms XRP, SOL and ADA Amid Price Rebound
    'Rumors Not True': Peter Schiff Slams Bitcoin Reserve Push

    He has added that the company is "looking forward" to working with the incoming pro-crypto administration. Last month, Paul Atkins, a former SEC commissioner known for his libertarian views, was picked to spearhead the agency. 

    Advertisement

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has also stated that the SEC's refusal to postpone the filing was very "on brand" for Gensler. 

    The SEC filed in notice of appeal in the longstanding Ripple case back in October. The company then responded with its cross-appeal

    As reported by U.Today, Gensler recently defended the SEC's crypto crackdown during one of his last interviews as the head of the agency, arguing that the industry was rife with nefarious actors. He also stated that the agency's enforcement actions were in line with the previous administration. 

    Former SEC Chair Jay Clayton famously brought the lawsuit against Ripple during the last days of his administration.  

    Alderoty previously urged the incoming SEC boss to put an end to all non-fraud cases against the cryptocurrency industry. However, it remains to be seen whether Atkins will give the industry a free pass. 

    Gensler will leave the SEC in less than a week from now. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 14, 2025 - 18:54
    Ripple Donates $100K to California Wildfire Relief Effort
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Jan 14, 2025 - 16:35
    Dogecoin Outperforms XRP, SOL and ADA Amid Price Rebound
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BLOCSCALE: First Launchpad on The XRP Ledger, Kicks Off $BLOC Token Private Sale Round
    KK MINER Offers New Opportunities for Dogecoin (DOGE) Audience
    Wall Street Pepe Presale Reaches $45M Milestone for New Trading Insights Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Gensler to Make Final Strike Against Ripple Before Resigning
    Ripple Donates $100K to California Wildfire Relief Effort
    Dogecoin Outperforms XRP, SOL and ADA Amid Price Rebound
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD