Ripple Donates $100K to California Wildfire Relief Effort

San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple has announced that it is donating $100,000 worth of XRP in order to assist wildfire relief efforts in California via The Giving Block.

On Jan. 10, the company also announced that it had donated $50,000 worth of RLUSD tokens to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation (LAFDF) in order to support first responders.

Last week, The Giving Block announced an initiative to collect a total of $2 million in order to aid residents, businesses as well as first responders.

The fires, which have displaced tens of thousands of people, have caused roughly $200 billion in economic losses, according to some estimates. This is believed to be the most devastating blaze in U.S. history. The wildfires have affected some of the most expensive and prestigious neighborhoods in the country, including Malibu.

The entertainment industry has been greatly affected by the wildfires, with the Academy postponing Oscar nominations.

Major music labels, such as Sony Music Group and Universal Music Group (UMG), have also canceled all Grammy-related events in order to assist wildfire victims with the help of redirected resources.

Verizon, Airbnb, Walmart, Disney, and other major companies have all made sizeable contributions.

Individual celebrities have also stepped up to assist the wildfire relief effort, with "Desperate Housewives" star Eva Longoria making a seven-figure donation.