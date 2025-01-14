Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Donates $100K to California Wildfire Relief Effort

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple has joined such companies as Verizon and Apple by assisting California wildfire relief efforts
    Tue, 14/01/2025 - 18:54
    A
    A
    A
    Ripple Donates $100K to California Wildfire Relief Effort
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple has announced that it is donating $100,000 worth of XRP in order to assist wildfire relief efforts in California via The Giving Block. 

    Advertisement

    On Jan. 10, the company also announced that it had donated $50,000 worth of RLUSD tokens to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation (LAFDF) in order to support first responders. 

    Last week, The Giving Block announced an initiative to collect a total of $2 million in order to aid residents, businesses as well as first responders. 

    HOT Stories
    Gensler to Make Final Strike Against Ripple Before Resigning
    Ripple Donates $100K to California Wildfire Relief Effort
    Dogecoin Outperforms XRP, SOL and ADA Amid Price Rebound
    'Rumors Not True': Peter Schiff Slams Bitcoin Reserve Push

    The fires, which have displaced tens of thousands of people, have caused roughly $200 billion in economic losses, according to some estimates. This is believed to be the most devastating blaze in U.S. history. The wildfires have affected some of the most expensive and prestigious neighborhoods in the country, including Malibu. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Top Ripple Lawyer Says Gensler 'Anti-Crypto Crusade' Is Imploding
    Tue, 01/14/2025 - 05:59
    Top Ripple Lawyer Says Gensler 'Anti-Crypto Crusade' Is Imploding
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The entertainment industry has been greatly affected by the wildfires, with the Academy postponing Oscar nominations. 

    Major music labels, such as Sony Music Group and Universal Music Group (UMG), have also canceled all Grammy-related events in order to assist wildfire victims with the help of redirected resources. 

    Verizon, Airbnb, Walmart, Disney, and other major companies have all made sizeable contributions. 

    Individual celebrities have also stepped up to assist the wildfire relief effort, with "Desperate Housewives" star Eva Longoria making a seven-figure donation.  

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 14, 2025 - 20:20
    Gensler to Make Final Strike Against Ripple Before Resigning
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Jan 14, 2025 - 16:35
    Dogecoin Outperforms XRP, SOL and ADA Amid Price Rebound
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BLOCSCALE: First Launchpad on The XRP Ledger, Kicks Off $BLOC Token Private Sale Round
    KK MINER Offers New Opportunities for Dogecoin (DOGE) Audience
    Wall Street Pepe Presale Reaches $45M Milestone for New Trading Insights Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Gensler to Make Final Strike Against Ripple Before Resigning
    Ripple Donates $100K to California Wildfire Relief Effort
    Dogecoin Outperforms XRP, SOL and ADA Amid Price Rebound
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD