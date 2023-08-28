Shibarium Hits Big Milestones With Over 19 Million BONE Delegated

Mon, 08/28/2023 - 11:09
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shibarium gains traction on relaunch with over 19 million BONE delegated
Shiba Inu team member Lucie has shared an exciting update about Shibarium. In a new X (formerly Twitter) post, Lucie disclosed that over 19 million BONE have been delegated on Shibarium. According to a screenshot she shared, 19,091,687 BONE constitute the total stake for Shibarium.

Per Shibarium documentation, stakers are rewarded for helping to validate the ledger. They do this by delegating their stake to validator nodes. Those validators do the legwork of replaying the ledger and sending votes to a per-node vote account to which stakers can delegate their stakes.

Validators, by definition, run a full node and secure the network by staking BONE to produce blocks, validate and participate in PoS consensus.

Shibarium has now been relaunched and is running smoothly. Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya, excited at this latest development, tweeted, "Shibarium is like a new-born baby who got overwhelmed by so many excited family members coming to greet meet them; this time around they're ready, but please do handle it with love and care."

Shibarium hits big milestone

In a Shibarium scaling final update, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama announces that Shibarium is live and operating well. He added that before the announcement, Shibarium had hit over 65,000 wallets and processed 350,000 transactions.

Also, a variety of tokens running into the thousands, as well as a variety of platforms, have been deployed on Shibarium.

Kusama also stated, as he previously mentioned, that the funds remain safe. He stated that Shibarium is now ready for prime time and that channels will be reopened as a result.

According to Shibariumscan, the current Shibarium stats are as follows: Shibarium has witnessed a total of 369,695 transactions. The number of the Layer 2 blockchain's wallet addresses has also risen to 66,958.

The total blocks on the Shibarium mainnet have hit 330,000, marking yet another milestone for the protocol. The total number of blocks is currently 333,430, with a block duration of 5.1 seconds on average.

