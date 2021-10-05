Blockchain Investors Hashed Launch NFT Startup Studio UNOPND

New incubator will curate novel use cases in spheres of GameFi protocols and NFTs

A new studio will research and deploy experimental designs in the DeFi, GameFi and NFT metaverses. Hashed will support UNOPND residents with its expertise and resources.

Hashed will curate NFT studio UNOPND

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Hashed, a leading blockchain-focused venture foundation, announces the launch of its blockchain gaming and NFT startup studio.

Image by Hashed

The new product, dubbed UNOPND, will allow blockchain developers and enthusiasts to leverage the potential of Hashed to build and advance their NFT and GameFi applications.

Namely, Hashed's UNOPND will provide its residents with PR, HR management, community engagement, strategic consulting, business networking and fundraising support.

Simon Kim, co-founder and CEO of Hashed, stresses the importance of this launch for the progress of real-world adoption of distributed ledger instruments:

Hashed is excited to be leading efforts into making blockchain mainstream. Financial application of blockchain is one of many fields we are exploring at the moment, and we find it ripe to lend our support for teams and founders willing to explore blockchain’s full potential in other creative ways through UNOPND.

"Play-to-earn" dApps with NFTs are on fire: see the numbers

Chan Lee, CEO of UNOPND, is certain that GameFi and NFT technologies are the most trending spheres in blockchain progress in late Q4, 2021:

UNOPND will build an ecosystem of creators and users, and provide innovative services that unveil the value of blockchain. We have witnessed that many blockchain-based games and social services are getting popular in recent years. We want to focus on the market's demand, especially the communities, to find the most attractive products.

The UNONPD team researches multiple use cases for digital collectibles in blockchain gaming. Its architecture will integrate multiple blockchains; inaugural releases will be deployed to Ethereum and Terra.

As covered by U.Today previously, crypto markets are witnessing a new wave of interest in gamified DeFis or GameFi protocols that utilize non-fungible tokens as a core monetization instrument.

Today, on Oct. 4, 2021, Axie Infinity, a first-ever GameFi ecosystem, sees its AXS token on a fresh ATH over $153 after a 40% overnight spike.