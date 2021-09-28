ZZ Top Frontman Billy Gibbons Picks Cardano to Launch His Fresh-Played NFT Collection of Music

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons launched his Cardano-based NFT collection of a digital music jam session at Terra Virtua over the weekend

A recent blog post by Cardano Foundation states that legendary rock-n-roll musician from ZZ Top, Billy Gibbons, has launched an NFT collection of digital music on Cardano and offered it during an auction set up by Cardano over the weekend – the same time as the Cardano Summit 2021 event took place.

Billy Gibbons offered his freshly played music NFTs on the Terra Virtua platform for digital collectibles. Users willing to take part in the auction were required to register on the platform and make bids in fiat. After that, they were to pay either in fiat or in Cardano's native cryptocurrency, ADA, using the COTI AdaPay system.

COTI is a blockchain-based system for finance that works both with centralized finance (CeFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi).

The legendary ZZ Top frontman stated that he is excited at the future opportunities open for music and art in general by blockchain and NFTs.