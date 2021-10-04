Axie Infinity's Price Sets New All-Time High After Soaring 1,900 Percent in Three Months

The project at the forefront of cryptocurrency gaming is leading the market

As Axie Infinity, a play-to-earn blockchain-based video game created by Singapore-based development studio Sky Mavis, continues to see growing popularity, its native token, AXS, keeps setting new highs.



On Oct. 4, the price of the Axie Infinity Shard (AXS) governance token soared 36% to hit yet another lifetime peak of $153 and break into the list of the top 20 biggest cryptocurrencies. It is now up 130% over the last two months.

Image by tradingview.com

The fully diluted market cap of the cryptocurrency briefly reached $41 billion earlier today, surpassing video game behemoth Electronic Arts.