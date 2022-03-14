Bitcoin Illiquid Supply Soars This Week, Here's Why It May Be Bullish

News
Mon, 03/14/2022 - 13:22
article image
Yuri Molchan
According to a recent report, the illiquid supply of BTC surpasses highly liquid Bitcoin supply 3.2x this week
Bitcoin Illiquid Supply Soars This Week, Here's Why It May Be Bullish
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Glassnode data vendor has reported that the illiquid supply of Bitcoin is now 3.2x bigger than the highly liquid one.

In the meantime, Bitcoin has dipped below $39,000 on the news of the approaching Fed rate hike.

Supply of BTC held in cold wallets spikes

As per the recent tweet by Glassnode, this week, the Bitcoin Illiquid Supply Shock Ratio has seen a major rise, reaching a high of around 2 on the shared chart.

As the data aggregator explains, the illiquid supply of the flagship cryptocurrency shows how much BTC is stored in wallets whose owners have been spending little or none of their BTC.

At the moment, the illiquid supply of Bitcoin is 3.2x bigger than the liquid supply and the highly liquid one put together.

Therefore, the amount of BTC that wallet owners are hodling tight in their cold wallets has surpassed the liquid supply of the leading crypto.

Related
Banning Bitcoin Would Be "Trillion Dollar Mistake," Says Michael Saylor

Institutions keep entering BTC

Another data company, IntoTheBlock, has tweeted that the majority of Bitcoin transactions at the moment—more than 99%—move at least $100,000 worth of BTC.

Since Quarter 3, 2020, financial institutions have accelerated entering Bitcoin, and the market structure began to change fast.

Elon Musk holds onto his crypto

In a tweet published earlier today, the head of Tesla and SpaceX centibillionaire Elon Musk stated that as inflation rises, he does not plan to sell any of his Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin stashes.

This caused a brief spike in the prices of these digital currencies.

#Bitcoin #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Judge Denies Ripple Exec’s Motions to Dismiss SEC Lawsuit, 655 Million SHIB to Be Burned on March 15: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/14/2022 - 16:10
Judge Denies Ripple Exec’s Motions to Dismiss SEC Lawsuit, 655 Million SHIB to Be Burned on March 15: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image BTC, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for March 14
03/14/2022 - 15:46
BTC, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for March 14
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image India's Biggest Online Travel Company Leverages Polygon Blockchain for NFT Collection: Details
03/14/2022 - 15:29
India's Biggest Online Travel Company Leverages Polygon Blockchain for NFT Collection: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide