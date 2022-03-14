FED Rate Hike Is Expected This Week, Here's What Might Happen with Crypto

News
Mon, 03/14/2022 - 08:45
article image
Arman Shirinyan
One of the most important events for the US economy is closer than ever
FED Rate Hike Is Expected This Week, Here's What Might Happen with Crypto
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The Federal Reserve System of the United States is expected to increase the key rate in the country, which may greatly affect both equity and digital assets markets, but while some traders remain cautious, others believe that the market has already priced expectations. Santiment provided the community with S&P and crypto correlation data to determine a potential effect on the market.

According to the data provided, interest in inflation and the FED rate hike are currently the two main narratives in the space as the market expects increased volatility when the regulator announces its decision.

FED hikes the key rate

The most highly expected decision from the regulator is an actual hike of the key rate. The FED previously announced that citizens should expect a hike in March. Both crypto and equity markets reacted to the announcement and corrected down.

The market's plunge was caused by a sentiment shift: risk-on tendencies are changing to risk-off as investors choose more stable options like bank deposits and yields over stocks and digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The increased rate hike often correlates with the outflow of funds from high-risk stocks in biotech, IT and similar sectors that faced massive growth in 2020-2021.

Related
Dogecoin Price Spikes as Elon Musk Says That He Won't Sell His Crypto

FED leaves same rate

A more surprising decision from the regulator would most likely cause uncertainty on the market since it has already priced the opposite. But risk assets may in fact rally on the decision to leave the same rate, for whatever reason.

Such an income is close to impossible as the U.S. economy is already suffering a massive inflation surge and a record-breaking increase in prices.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image SHIB Might Spike to $0.01 Due to These Factors Besides Burning per Shibburn Business: Details
03/14/2022 - 10:27
SHIB Might Spike to $0.01 Due to These Factors Besides Burning per Shibburn Business: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Top Analyst's Bitcoin (BTC) Chart Pattern Explains Why It Trades Below $50,000
03/14/2022 - 09:49
Top Analyst's Bitcoin (BTC) Chart Pattern Explains Why It Trades Below $50,000
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image 50 Billion SHIB Grabbed by This Top SHIB Whale, He Now Owns 4 Trillion Tokens: Etherscan
03/14/2022 - 09:17
50 Billion SHIB Grabbed by This Top SHIB Whale, He Now Owns 4 Trillion Tokens: Etherscan
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan