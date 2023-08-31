4.6 Trillion SHIB Grabbed by New Whale as Shibarium Metrics Explode Overnight

Thu, 08/31/2023 - 12:10
article image
Yuri Molchan
Jaw-dropping amount of Shiba Inu tokens has been transferred between unknown crypto wallets
4.6 Trillion SHIB Grabbed by New Whale as Shibarium Metrics Explode Overnight
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Close to five trillion SHIB meme coins have been moved between anonymous whales, according to a recent tweet by popular blockchain tracker Whale Alert.

This transaction took place as several key metrics of Shibarium Layer 2 blockchain surged to new highs over the past 24 hours as it faced a massive inflow of new users.

Trillions of SHIB on the move as new whale emerges

The aforementioned tracker reported a staggering transfer of 4,642,530,677,374 SHIB worth $38,057,145.

This astounding amount of SHIB was moved from a wallet whose first transaction (out of the four) was made about two hours ago to a brand new address, which may look like either a sale to a new crypto whale or a crypto holder redistributing his SHIB holdings.

Earlier this month, several similar transfers, carrying slightly less than five trillion SHIB, were noticed and reported by Whale Alert to the crypto community.

Related
SHIB Army Burns Millions of Shiba Inu, Pushing Burn Rate High into Green

Shibarium receives major boost overnight

According to the Shibariumscan explorer, since the Shiba Inu's Layer 2 blockchain was successfully relaunched on Monday, it has been expanding at a high pace. In particular, over the past few days, massive growth of transactions and wallets connected to Shibarium has been noticed.

The total transaction count has spiked to 431,972, adding almost 132,000 transactions and the wallet count gained roughly 14,500 new wallets connected to Shibarium, compared to 384,504 yesterday.

Shibarium was relaunched thanks to the joint efforts of several teams: Shiba Inu, Polygon, Unification and others. The pseudonymous leader of SHIB, Shytoshi Kusama, mentioned that once Shibarium froze, he called the cofounders of Polygon and they immediately provided resources to help the SHIB team out.

Earlier this week, one of the Polygon founders tweeted to wish Shibarium all the best, showing his support to this ambitious project.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Half a Million Shibarium Wallets Embrace Shiba Inu Innovation in Record-Breaking Launch
08/31/2023 - 12:47
Half a Million Shibarium Wallets Embrace Shiba Inu Innovation in Record-Breaking Launch
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Fuel Next Bull Rally, Here's Reason
08/31/2023 - 12:30
Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Fuel Next Bull Rally, Here's Reason
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP Community Should Know This as Airdrop Snapshot Date Nears
08/31/2023 - 11:51
XRP Community Should Know This as Airdrop Snapshot Date Nears
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide