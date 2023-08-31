4.6 Trillion SHIB Grabbed by New Whale as Shibarium Metrics Explode Overnight

Close to five trillion SHIB meme coins have been moved between anonymous whales, according to a recent tweet by popular blockchain tracker Whale Alert.

This transaction took place as several key metrics of Shibarium Layer 2 blockchain surged to new highs over the past 24 hours as it faced a massive inflow of new users.

🚨 🚨 4,642,530,677,374 #SHIB (38,057,145 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/WhZJAR4iKh — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 31, 2023

Trillions of SHIB on the move as new whale emerges

The aforementioned tracker reported a staggering transfer of 4,642,530,677,374 SHIB worth $38,057,145.

This astounding amount of SHIB was moved from a wallet whose first transaction (out of the four) was made about two hours ago to a brand new address, which may look like either a sale to a new crypto whale or a crypto holder redistributing his SHIB holdings.

Earlier this month, several similar transfers, carrying slightly less than five trillion SHIB, were noticed and reported by Whale Alert to the crypto community.

Shibarium receives major boost overnight

According to the Shibariumscan explorer, since the Shiba Inu's Layer 2 blockchain was successfully relaunched on Monday, it has been expanding at a high pace. In particular, over the past few days, massive growth of transactions and wallets connected to Shibarium has been noticed.

The total transaction count has spiked to 431,972, adding almost 132,000 transactions and the wallet count gained roughly 14,500 new wallets connected to Shibarium, compared to 384,504 yesterday.

Shibarium was relaunched thanks to the joint efforts of several teams: Shiba Inu, Polygon, Unification and others. The pseudonymous leader of SHIB, Shytoshi Kusama, mentioned that once Shibarium froze, he called the cofounders of Polygon and they immediately provided resources to help the SHIB team out.

Earlier this week, one of the Polygon founders tweeted to wish Shibarium all the best, showing his support to this ambitious project.