Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Brazil's Central Bank Director Rejects Crypto Reserve

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 31/03/2025 - 17:30
    A bill to establish a Bitcoin reserve was recently introduced in Brazil
    Advertisement
    Brazil's Central Bank Director Rejects Crypto Reserve
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Earlier this Monday, Nilton David, the director of monetary policy at the central bank of Brazil, rejected the idea of diversifying reserve assets with cryptocurrencies. Such a move would be inappropriate, according to David.

    Advertisement

    This comes after the U.S. recently established a Bitcoin reserve. However, other major economies are not in a rush to follow suit, with the likes of Sweden and Japan recently pouring cold water on the idea.

    Brazilian lawmaker Eros Biondini recently introduced a bill to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve. If approved, the legislation would allow allocating up to 5% of the country's international reserves to the leading cryptocurrency. The reserve would be guarded with the help of advanced cybersecurity measures and involve AI-based monitoring. The bill argues that the reserve could mitigate economic risks while simultaneously positioning Brazil as a global financial leader and attracting more investment. It remains to be seen whether the legislative effort will be able to gain any traction.    

    HOT Stories
    Brazil's Central Bank Director Rejects Crypto Reserve
    Ripple's RLUSD Flips Major Stablecoins in This Key Metric: Details
    40,000,000 XRP Withdrawal Stuns Top South Korean Exchange
    Tron (TRX) on Verge of Flipping Cardano

    Related
    Brazil Approves First XRP ETF: Details
    Wed, 02/19/2025 - 16:20
    Brazil Approves First XRP ETF: Details
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    Pedro Giocondo Guerra, a prominent Lula administration official, enthusiastically endorsed the idea of establishing a Bitcoin reserve last week, describing the largest cryptocurrency as "digital gold." He argued that it would be important for the country's prosperity. 

    In other news, the National Monetary Council (CMN), the highest financial regulatory entity in the country, also banned some pension funds from getting any exposure to Bitcoin due to the risks associated with the mercurial cryptocurrency. 

    #Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption #Brazil

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 31, 2025 - 16:32
    XRP Army Lambasts Gemini CEO, 649,331,848 Dogecoin Stun Biggest Crypto Exchange, Robert Kiyosaki Predicts New ATH for Second Best Asset to Bitcoin: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    News
    Mar 31, 2025 - 16:09
    Cardano (ADA) Inflows Skyrocket 500% as Altcoins Reverse Outflow Streak
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dutch Blockchain Week 2025: A Global Gathering In The Heart Of Netherland
    Arcium’s ‘Encrypted Ecosystem’ Established To Accelerate Private Computation
    BloFin Becomes Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Dubai and Hosts the Inaugural Whale’s Rave: Arcadia Afterparty
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dutch Blockchain Week 2025: A Global Gathering In The Heart Of Netherland
    Arcium’s ‘Encrypted Ecosystem’ Established To Accelerate Private Computation
    BloFin Becomes Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Dubai and Hosts the Inaugural Whale’s Rave: Arcadia Afterparty
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Brazil's Central Bank Director Rejects Crypto Reserve
    XRP Army Lambasts Gemini CEO, 649,331,848 Dogecoin Stun Biggest Crypto Exchange, Robert Kiyosaki Predicts New ATH for Second Best Asset to Bitcoin: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cardano (ADA) Inflows Skyrocket 500% as Altcoins Reverse Outflow Streak
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD