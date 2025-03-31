Breaking: Strategy Buys Nearly $2 Billion Worth of Bitcoin

Business intelligence firm Strategy has acquired a whopping $1.92 billion worth of Bitcoin, according to its most recent announcement.

This brings the company's total Bitcoin holdings to 528,185 BTC ($44.2 billion at current prices). Strategy is, of course, the leading corporate buyer of the cryptocurrency.

The mammoth purchase was widely expected after the company secured an additional $711 million via its preferred stock offering earlier this March.

As reported by U.Today, Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor also teased the massive buy on Sunday.

Strategy (MSTR) shares, however, are still down by more than 4% in pre-market trading after collapsing by 11% on Friday amid a brutal stock market correction.

The enormous purchase had virtually no impact on the price of Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency is trading at $82,098 after previously dipping to $81,362.