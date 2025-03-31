Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Breaking: Strategy Buys Nearly $2 Billion Worth of Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 31/03/2025 - 12:02
    Strategy's total Bitcoin holdings have surpassed 528,000 coins
    Advertisement
    Breaking: Strategy Buys Nearly $2 Billion Worth of Bitcoin
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Business intelligence firm Strategy has acquired a whopping $1.92 billion worth of Bitcoin, according to its most recent announcement. 

    Advertisement

    This brings the company's total Bitcoin holdings to 528,185 BTC ($44.2 billion at current prices). Strategy is, of course, the leading corporate buyer of the cryptocurrency.  

    The mammoth purchase was widely expected after the company secured an additional $711 million via its preferred stock offering earlier this March. 

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Strategy Buys Nearly $2 Billion Worth of Bitcoin
    No Plans for U.S. Government to Use Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk Says
    Metaplanet Issues More Debt to Buy Bitcoin
    XRP Plunges Below $2.1, Becomes Worst-Performing Top 10 Altcoin

    As reported by U.Today, Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor also teased the massive buy on Sunday.    

    Advertisement

    Strategy (MSTR) shares, however, are still down by more than 4% in pre-market trading after collapsing by 11% on Friday amid a brutal stock market correction. 

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finds Bottom? Key Indicator Hints at Reversal
    Sun, 03/30/2025 - 13:36
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finds Bottom? Key Indicator Hints at Reversal
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The enormous purchase had virtually no impact on the price of Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency is trading at $82,098 after previously dipping to $81,362. 

    #Bitcoin News #MicroStrategy News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 31, 2025 - 12:52
    Key Fed Prediction Made by Goldman Sachs, Bullish for Crypto?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 31, 2025 - 12:47
    Litecoin (LTC) Decouples From Bitcoin in Key Metric: Details
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Arcium’s ‘Encrypted Ecosystem’ Established To Accelerate Private Computation
    BloFin Becomes Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Dubai and Hosts the Inaugural Whale’s Rave: Arcadia Afterparty
    Aster Emerges: Astherus Rebrands to Lead Decentralized Perpetual Trading
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Arcium’s ‘Encrypted Ecosystem’ Established To Accelerate Private Computation
    BloFin Becomes Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Dubai and Hosts the Inaugural Whale’s Rave: Arcadia Afterparty
    Aster Emerges: Astherus Rebrands to Lead Decentralized Perpetual Trading
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Key Fed Prediction Made by Goldman Sachs, Bullish for Crypto?
    Litecoin (LTC) Decouples From Bitcoin in Key Metric: Details
    Breaking: Strategy Buys Nearly $2 Billion Worth of Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD