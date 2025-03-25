DOGE Price Prediction for March 25

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are not ready yet to seize the initiative, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 5.97% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.1925. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $0.1880 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE is going up after a breakout of the nearest level of $0.1788. As long as the price is below that mark, buyers are more powerful than sellers.

In this case, there is a chance to see an ongoing upward move to the $0.20-$0.21 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the interim zone of $0.20. It plays a key role in terms of further price moves. If the weekly bar closes above it and with no long wick, there is a possibility to see midterm growth, followed by a test of the $0.22 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.1916 at press time.