Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Ripple's RLUSD Flips Major Stablecoins in This Key Metric: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 31/03/2025 - 15:29
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) outpaced other stablecoins
    Advertisement
    Ripple's RLUSD Flips Major Stablecoins in This Key Metric: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent tweet, Vet, an XRPL dUNL validator, highlighted Ripple USD stablecoin RLUSD's lead over other stablecoins.

    Advertisement

    In a tweet, Vet stated that "RLUSD is the most capital-efficient stablecoin in the entire crypto market currently. It has the highest volume-to-TVL ratio at 37%. Leaving the other top stablecoins far behind."

    Utilizing CoinMarketCap's volume/market cap (24-hour) index, Ripple USD (RLUSD) recorded 39.49%, outperforming other stablecoins; Tether reported 36.45%, while USDC and PayPalUSD showed 15.02% and 6.76%, respectively.

    Advertisement

    RLUSD's market capitalization has increased since launching in December 2024, reaching more than $193.67 million, according to CoinMarketCap.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple's RLUSD Flips Major Stablecoins in This Key Metric: Details
    40,000,000 XRP Withdrawal Stuns Top South Korean Exchange
    Tron (TRX) on Verge of Flipping Cardano
    BlackRock CEO Warns US Dollar Could Lose to Bitcoin

    Related
    Ripple Stablecoin (RLUSD) Prediction Unveiled Amid Surging Market Interest
    Sat, 03/29/2025 - 16:00
    Ripple Stablecoin (RLUSD) Prediction Unveiled Amid Surging Market Interest
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This is outpacing internal projections, according to Ripple executive Jack McDonald, who shared a general expectation by the Ripple team that RLUSD would become one of the top five stablecoins by the end of the year, reiterating the prediction made earlier this month by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

    RLUSD skyrockets 220% in volumes

    RLUSD stablecoin has seen a 220% increase in trading volumes in the last 24 hours, reaching $81.2 million, according to CoinMarketCap, as interest in the digital asset grows. The increase comes as the broader cryptocurrency market experiences volatility, with several crypto assets in the red.

    Related
    0 Ripple USD (RLUSD) Minted in March, Here's Impact on XRP
    Tue, 03/04/2025 - 15:52
    0 Ripple USD (RLUSD) Minted in March, Here's Impact on XRP
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Bitcoin was down 1.81% in the previous 24 hours to $81,985 in early Monday session; XRP and Cardano's ADA led big losses, dropping more than 7% in the last 24 hours, while Solana's SOL, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ether (ETH) plummeted 2% to 3%.

    Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that aim to maintain a one-to-one value with a less volatile asset, usually the dollar, and are primarily utilized by crypto traders to enter and exit positions. They have also grown more beneficial for businesses looking to move money across borders, enabling faster and cheaper digital payments.

    #Ripple News #RLUSD

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Mar 31, 2025 - 15:21
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for March 31
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Mar 31, 2025 - 14:40
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 31
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dutch Blockchain Week 2025: A Global Gathering In The Heart Of Netherland
    Arcium’s ‘Encrypted Ecosystem’ Established To Accelerate Private Computation
    BloFin Becomes Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Dubai and Hosts the Inaugural Whale’s Rave: Arcadia Afterparty
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dutch Blockchain Week 2025: A Global Gathering In The Heart Of Netherland
    Arcium’s ‘Encrypted Ecosystem’ Established To Accelerate Private Computation
    BloFin Becomes Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Dubai and Hosts the Inaugural Whale’s Rave: Arcadia Afterparty
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple's RLUSD Flips Major Stablecoins in This Key Metric: Details
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for March 31
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 31
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD