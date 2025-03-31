Advertisement
    XRP Army Lambasts Gemini CEO, 649,331,848 Dogecoin Stun Biggest Crypto Exchange, Robert Kiyosaki Predicts New ATH for Second Best Asset to Bitcoin: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Mon, 31/03/2025 - 16:32
    Read U.Today's news digest to find out what happened in the world of crypto over the weekend
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    U.Today has prepared a summary of the top three news stories over the weekend, check it out!

    XRP army lambasts Gemini CEO

    Gemini's recent effort to attract the XRP community's attention has not gone as planned. After a poll conducted by EasyA's COO and cofounder Dom Kwok, which was aimed at gauging interest in a card that offers cashback in XRP, Gemini quickly highlighted that its credit card offers crypto rewards of up to 4%. Tyler Winklevoss, Gemini's cofounder, called on the XRP army to "earn XRP back with the Gemini credit card" on the X platform. However, many XRP community members recalled Winklevoss's 2020 remarks labeling them as "dumb trolls," as well as his recent criticism of XRP as a strategic asset for the U.S. government. "Calling XRP holders dumb trolls and then trying to get them to use your credit card is as ironic as it gets," one commentator said.

    649,331,848 Dogecoin stun biggest crypto exchange

    On Friday, March 28, DOGE lost almost all of its weekly gains, dropping by 6.15% over a 24-hour period. During this downturn, more than 649 million dog-themed tokens hit Binance; according to data provided by CoinGlass, 649,331,848 DOGE, valued at approximately $116,620,000, were traded on Binance during this period. The spike in trading volume suggests that market participants tried to benefit from the DOGE price drop, with some traders buying the meme coin at lower prices in anticipation of a rebound. In the meantime, other traders may be selling off their DOGE stashes to avoid further losses. At press time, DOGE is changing hands at $0.1665, down 1.89% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author predicts new ATH for second best asset to Bitcoin

    Robert Kiyosaki, author of bestselling book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has addressed the topic of "fake money, a.k.a FIAT government money" on his X page, while revealing what asset he expects to reach a new all-time high in the coming months. Kiyosaki wrote that he has been advocating for investments in gold and silver for years, but unfortunately most people are still working and saving "fake money." The financial guru argued that those who invest in "real assets" are getting wealthier, while those who rely on fiat money get poorer "via government theft known as inflation." Kiyosaki then went on to highlight the best of the three assets for the next two months; in his opinion, this is going to be silver. According to Kiyosaki's prediction, silver "may soon be $70 an ounce this year and $200 in a year or two."

    #XRP #Gemini #Dogecoin #Binance #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki

