XRP Army Lambasts Gemini CEO, 649,331,848 Dogecoin Stun Biggest Crypto Exchange, Robert Kiyosaki Predicts New ATH for Second Best Asset to Bitcoin: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top three news stories over the weekend, check it out!

XRP army lambasts Gemini CEO

Gemini's recent effort to attract the XRP community's attention has not gone as planned . After a poll conducted by EasyA's COO and cofounder Dom Kwok, which was aimed at gauging interest in a card that offers cashback in XRP, Gemini quickly highlighted that its credit card offers crypto rewards of up to 4%. Tyler Winklevoss, Gemini's cofounder, called on the XRP army to "earn XRP back with the Gemini credit card" on the X platform. However, many XRP community members recalled Winklevoss's 2020 remarks labeling them as "dumb trolls," as well as his recent criticism of XRP as a strategic asset for the U.S. government. "Calling XRP holders dumb trolls and then trying to get them to use your credit card is as ironic as it gets," one commentator said.

649,331,848 Dogecoin stun biggest crypto exchange

On Friday, March 28, DOGE lost almost all of its weekly gains, dropping by 6.15% over a 24-hour period. During this downturn, more than 649 million dog-themed tokens hit Binance; according to data provided by CoinGlass, 649,331,848 DOGE, valued at approximately $116,620,000, were traded on Binance during this period. The spike in trading volume suggests that market participants tried to benefit from the DOGE price drop, with some traders buying the meme coin at lower prices in anticipation of a rebound. In the meantime, other traders may be selling off their DOGE stashes to avoid further losses. At press time, DOGE is changing hands at $0.1665, down 1.89% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author predicts new ATH for second best asset to Bitcoin