Half a Million Shibarium Wallets Embrace Shiba Inu Innovation in Record-Breaking Launch

Thu, 08/31/2023 - 12:47
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu protocol Shibarium zooms close to 500,000 wallets merely 72 hours into launch
Half a Million Shibarium Wallets Embrace Shiba Inu Innovation in Record-Breaking Launch
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a surprising turn of events, Shibarium, the latest creation by Shiba Inu, has achieved a noteworthy milestone, garnering nearly 500,000 wallets in just 72 hours since its introduction. This eagerly awaited network has managed to regain attention due to its substantial growth figures.

Recent data from explorers reveals that the Shibarium network has shown a rapid increase, now hosting an impressive 431,000, just a little short of half a million. This substantial rise comes after U.Today's report of 300,000 addresses just the previous day, signifying 44% growth within a day.

""
Source: Shibariumscan

However, the accomplishments do not end there; the network's transaction activity also catches the eye. The Shiba Inu network has seen a steady surge in transactions, reaching an impressive 600,000 transactions. Equally noteworthy, the node validators responsible for processing blocks have handled an impressive 384,000 blocks in just a matter of days, averaging 5.1 seconds per block.

Up only for Shibarium

The story that emerges is one of persistence and steady progress. Shibarium's journey, though uncertain at its launch, now stands as a symbol of overcoming challenges. What began with some skepticism has evolved into a substantial achievement. With half a million Shibarium wallets now in use, SHIB innovation takes center stage, marking a significant moment in the crypto landscape.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Shibarium
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Optimism (OP) Welcomes USDC Stablecoin on Mainnet
08/31/2023 - 09:19
Optimism (OP) Welcomes USDC Stablecoin on Mainnet
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Worst Investor out There? This Ethereum Whale Lost $5.1 Million and Still Doubles Down
08/31/2023 - 08:56
Worst Investor out There? This Ethereum Whale Lost $5.1 Million and Still Doubles Down
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Banking Giant JPMorgan Unfazed by Crypto Downturn
08/31/2023 - 07:08
Banking Giant JPMorgan Unfazed by Crypto Downturn
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya