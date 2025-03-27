Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for March 27

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 27/03/2025 - 13:56
    When can traders expect local growth from DOGE?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls have started to lose their initiative, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 4.62%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is near the local support of $0.1927. If buyers cannot seize the initiative and the daily bar closes around current prices, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a dump to the $0.19 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the larger time frame, the price of DOGE has once again bounced off the $0.20 zone. If the situation does not change, a correction to the $0.1850-$0.19 area is the most likely scenario by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. The volume keeps going down, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves soon.

    In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.18-$0.20 is the most likely scenario.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1935 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction

