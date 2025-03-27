SHIB Price Prediction for March 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are getting back in the game at the end of the day, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has fallen by 3.1% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB might have found a local support level of $0.00001405. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the resistance tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating as the rate of SHIB is far from key levels.

In this case, sideways trading in the wide range of $0.000014-$0.000015 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. If the weekly bar closes around current prices, one can expect consolidation in the zone of $0.00001350-$0.00001550.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001431 at press time.