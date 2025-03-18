Advertisement
    Meme Coin Bloodbath: DOGE, SHIB Worst Performers, FLOKI Leaves Top 100

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 18/03/2025 - 13:51
    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), two largest meme cryptocurrencies, are underperforming today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), the two largest meme cryptocurrencies (dog-coins) by market capitalization, are both in worst performer list today. Meanwhile, once-leading meme coins like Floki (FLOKI), Dogwifhat (WIF) or Murad's pick SPX6900 (SPX), are losing steam in the top 100.

    Apathy: DOGE, SHIB meme cryptos worst performers in top 100

    In the 10 worst-performing coins of the top 100 with the weakest daily dynamics, two of the assets are the largest meme coins. Dogecoin (DOGE), the first-ever meme cryptocurrency, is down by 3.4%. Its price dropped to $0.1676 while the asset erased $875 million of its capitalization overnight.

    Article image
    Image by CoinGecko

    As covered by U.Today previously, Dogecoin (DOGE) touched a critical level in its latest freefall.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second-largest altcoin, is hit even worse. With 4.1% lost in 24 hours, it has all been replaced by Sui (SUI) as the 22th largest altcoin. Despite being in green on weekly time frame, the SHIB price plunged to $0.00001265 today.

    Pepe (PEPE), the third-largest meme coin is down 3.3% today. Meanwhile, the market benchmark only slumped by 2.8%, hitting $2.79 trillion.

    Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two largest cryptocurrencies, outperform market with 0.7% daily losses each. In total, the cryptocurrency market registered $200 million in liquidations, mostly long positions. Meme coin longs are responsible for over 20% of this amount.

    FLOKI, WIF, SPX: Meme coin legends out of elite league

    Mid-cap meme coins are also feeling the pain. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is the second-worst performer in the top 200, with 12% losses. All iconic meme coins of this cycle are in red.

    Dogwifhat (WIF) lost 5% of market cap overnight, while SPX6900 (SPX) saw its capitalization dropping by 4.7%. For all of the mentioned assets, trading volume is losing steam.

    Floki (FLOKI), another once-leading dog-themed meme coin, dropped by 2.7% to $0.00006038.

    #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Dogecoin

