40,000,000 XRP Withdrawal Stuns Top South Korean Exchange

Data shared by the prominent blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which monitors large cryptocurrency movements, has spotted a massive transaction, carrying almost $90 million worth of the Ripple-affiliated XRP token. The transfer was spotted almost three hours ago.

The transaction was connected with the second biggest cryptocurrency exchange in South Korea — Bithumb. Meanwhile, the Ripple giant, which works with the XRP coin, is bringing XRP-powered payments to Africa through its new partnership.

Almost $90 million XRP on move

The aforementioned data provider revealed that a withdrawal, carrying 40,000,000 XRP — equivalent to $83,570,812 — left the Bithumb crypto exchange for an anonymous wallet.

The crypto community reacted enthusiastically to that transfer, speculating that it was an impressive purchase, a whale stocking up on XRP.

As reported by U.Today earlier, savvy commodities trader Peter Brandt, who has been in the business since the mid-1970s, published a tweet that contained an XRP price prediction. Brandt shared a chart, showing that “your favorite Beanie Baby/Pet Rock crypto” as refers to XRP, was displaying a classic complex Head and Shoulders top pattern.

The trader stated that to activate a bullish mode, XRP needs to surpass the $3 level. Otherwise, it may as well show a decline toward $1.70 per coin: “This could become bullish if 3.0 is exceeded, otherwise the implications is a decline to 1.07.” At the time of this writing, the fourth largest digital currency, XRP, is changing hands at $2.10331 after a 3% increase staged today. However, since last week, Wednesday, it has suffered an impressive decline of 14.72%, losing the $2.46 price level.

Ripple launches XRP payments in Africa

Last week, the Ripple blockchain giant announced the formation of a new strategic partnership, teaming up with the Chipper Cash payment provider. This move will help Ripple to expand cross-border payments that it has already been powering in Africa.

Ripple will collaborate with Chipper Cash to launch its Ripple Pay system and allow the five million users of the latter to access fast and cheap payments on RippleNet using XRP, which run 24/7/365, unlike conventional payment providers that use slow and expensive prepaid transactions.

Ripple called that a new milestone in expanding its business in Africa.